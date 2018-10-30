Sweet moment in Rahul Gandhi’s MP show, offers ice-cream to child. Watch

Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day tour of Madhya Pradesh and it seems he really ended day one on a sweet note. The Congress president, who has been campaigning in the state ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, visited an ice cream parlour in Indore along with other senior leaders from the party.

A video posted by Congress on Twitter and Instagram shows Rahul along with Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia waiting for some ice-cream. However, just when Rahul is served the treat, he notices a little boy.

“Hello!” he greets the child. “Ice-cream logey? (want some ice-cream?),” he asks him and offers the child the first bite. The kid happily laps up the sweet treat.

“And guess who became the kid’s favourite person today,” says the caption on the Instagram story put out by the Congress.

Since being shared some 16 hours ago on Twitter, the video has collected over 6,000 ‘likes’ and more than 1,900 shares.

Rahul Gandhi began his day on Monday by offering prayers at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple.

He also addressed two election rallies in the state and held a road-show in Indore as well.

