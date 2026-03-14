Switch to PNG, says govt amid LPG concerns

New Delhi: The petroleum ministry on Friday advised about six million households to switch to piped natural gas (PNG) for convenience, in a bid to avoid hassles of getting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders amid a surge in panic bookings. A delivery staff unloads liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders from a truck at a distribution point in Mumbai. (AFP)

Divulging details of petrol, diesel and cooking fuel’s availability in the country, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the petroleum ministry said: “Today, we have about 1.5 crore (15 million) domestic PNG consumers and they are getting assured supply. Apart from these 1.5 crore, there are about 60 lakh (6 million) households that are near PNG pipelines. They can very easily get PNG connections.”

“This is also important, so that we can slightly reduce pressure on LPG,” she added.

At present, India has 33.37 crore (333.7 million) domestic LPG customers.

Sharma also suggested commercial customers of LPG contact their nearby city gas distribution (CGD) centres to get natural gas through pipelines.

Companies such as Delhi-based Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) and Mumbai-based Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) are supplying fuel to domestic, commercial (hotels, hospitals and restaurants) and industrial customers in their respective regions.

CGD entities provide both PNG and automobile fuel compressed natural gas (CNG). According to Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), as on December 31, 2025, there were over four-dozen CGD entities across the country. Together they have 8,609 CNG stations, 16,243,675 domestic PNG connections, 48,157 commercial customers and 21,373 industrial users.

Sharma said natural gas supplies have been prioritised to the household and transport sector since March 5, thereby maintaining supplies to essential sectors.

On March 9, the government evoked the Essential Commodities Act giving priority on 100% natural gas allocation to households and automobiles. On March 8, the government directed Indian refineries to ramp up LPG output to meet the shortfall caused by the war in West Asia.

“The government’s measures increased domestic LPG output by 30%,” Sharma said, adding that India imports about 60% of its LPG requirements, and 90% of this comes through the Strait of Hormuz. “The increased production is helping to meet cooking gas demand at households,” she added.

For non-domestic supplies of LPG, priorities are given to hospitals and educational institutions.

Sharma said uninterrupted LPG supply to households has been ensured, therefore, customers should avoid panic booking for gas cylinders. “There is no need for panic booking, and there has been no dry out at any LPG dealer,” she said. Amid rumours, LPG bookings surged to about 75 to 76 lakh (7.5-7.5 million) against an average of 50 to 55 lakh (5-5.5 million), she said, adding that the spike in demand shows “panic” booking.

The war in West Asia has disrupted supplies of crude oil and petroleum products after the Strait of Hormuz is effectively closed. The choke-point connects the Gulf with the Arabian Sea and the route is used for 20% of the world’s oil and LNG shipments. India imports nearly 60% of its LPG, and almost 90% of those imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz.