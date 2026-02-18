Switzerland expected to host 2027 AI Summit, announcement likely on Thursday

Switzerland is expected to host the next AI Summit in 2027, officials in the Swiss government’s Federal Office of Communications said. An announcement on the same is likely on Thursday. “We have received positive signals from many countries,” said a Swiss government official. An Indian government official said the process is informal and largely driven by first movers. (ANI)

Switzerland and the UAE competed to host the next AI Summit, with an agreement that Israel would organise it in 2028. An Indian government official said the process is informal and largely driven by first movers. “It is like putting your handkerchief on a bus seat to reserve it. The country that signals its intent first then negotiates with countries in line. The current host’s involvement is not much.”

India co-hosted the summit with France in Paris in 2025. No such norm has been followed at the 2026 India Summit.

The Swiss official quoted above said, “It was a last-minute decision at the Paris Summit and, for the time being, the Indians have not decided to follow this structure. They have not brought this up with us for this edition.”

Switzerland expressed its interest in hosting the 2027 summit in June 2025 and January 2026.