e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Synergy among security forces helped, now deepen it: J&K police chief Dilbag Singh

Synergy among security forces helped, now deepen it: J&K police chief Dilbag Singh

J&K police chief Dilbag Singh has wrapped up a week-long visit to Kashmir where he, apart from reviewing the security situation at high-level meetings, also visited field units to reach out to police personnel.

india Updated: May 13, 2020 01:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh dust
Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh dust(PTI)
         

Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh has said synergy among security forces in Kashmir had yielded the desired results but underscored that they had to strengthen the bond to successfully counter terror groups operating in Jammu and Kashmir, a statement by the police in Jammu said.

The police chief has wrapped up a week-long visit to Kashmir where he, apart from reviewing the security situation at high-level meetings, also visited field units to reach out to police personnel.

He had also visited the Northern Command Headquarters on Sunday and held detailed discussions with the GOC-in-C Lt Gen YK Joshi regarding the security situation along the borders with Pakistan, ceasefire violations and increasing infiltration bids by Pakistan to push in more terrorists.

The hinterland situation and counter terrorist operations also came up for discussion along with counter measures to Pakistan initiated propaganda and other objectionable activities aimed at instigating and promoting terrorist violence in Jammu and Kashmir, the police spokesman said.

Dilbag Singh has also held interaction with GOC 15 Corps Lt Gen BS Raju during this visit.

In order to take stock of the security scenario, the DGP chaired review meetings which were attended by senior CAPF and Police officers at PCR Kashmir and at Police Golf Course Srinagar. He also visited Srinagar Cargo, District Police Lines (DPL) Budgam to review the working of J&K Police personnel on multiple fronts.

tags
top news
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
Aarogya Setu, India’s Covid-19 tracker, now has 10 crore users
Aarogya Setu, India’s Covid-19 tracker, now has 10 crore users
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
PM Modi’s stimulus for self-reliant India. Enough to reboot Indian economy?
PM Modi’s stimulus for self-reliant India. Enough to reboot Indian economy?
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In