Sunday, Sep 15, 2019

‘Synonymous with diligence’: PM Modi tweets on Engineers’ Day

Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, a pioneering engineer, was born on this day near a village in Bengaluru in 1860. Popular as MV, he was awarded India’s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna in 1955 and was also knighted by King George V.

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 10:27 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Narendra Modi greered the nation on Engineer’s Day.
PM Narendra Modi greered the nation on Engineer's Day.
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Sunday to pay tributes to Sir M Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. Visvesvaraya’s birthday —September 15—is celebrated as Engineers Day.

“Engineers are synonymous with diligence and determination. Human progress would be incomplete without their innovative zeal. Greetings on #EngineersDay and best wishes to all hardworking engineers. Tributes to the exemplary engineer Sir M. isvesvaraya on his birth anniversary,” PM Modi tweeted.

Visvesvaraya achieved many firsts during his tenure as the Diwan of Mysore between 1912 and 1918. He was the chief architect of Krishna Raja Sagara dam in Karnataka’s Mandya district.

 

 

 

 

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 10:25 IST

