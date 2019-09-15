‘Synonymous with diligence’: PM Modi tweets on Engineers’ Day

india

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 10:27 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Sunday to pay tributes to Sir M Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. Visvesvaraya’s birthday —September 15—is celebrated as Engineers Day.

“Engineers are synonymous with diligence and determination. Human progress would be incomplete without their innovative zeal. Greetings on #EngineersDay and best wishes to all hardworking engineers. Tributes to the exemplary engineer Sir M. isvesvaraya on his birth anniversary,” PM Modi tweeted.

Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, a pioneering engineer, was born on this day near a village in Bengaluru in 1860. Popular as MV, he was awarded India’s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna in 1955 and was also knighted by King George V.

Tributes to one of India’s foremost engineers Bharat Ratna M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. His contribution is a great source of inspiration for all.



Also, greetings to all the hardworking engineers on #EngineersDay. Your role in nation building is indispensable. pic.twitter.com/z1WkcK3DV7 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 15, 2019

Visvesvaraya achieved many firsts during his tenure as the Diwan of Mysore between 1912 and 1918. He was the chief architect of Krishna Raja Sagara dam in Karnataka’s Mandya district.

Tributes to the engineering father of the nation Bharat Ratna Shri M. Visvesvaraya on his 158th birth anniversary. #EngineersDay pic.twitter.com/QJ9omdsHEV — BJP (@BJP4India) September 15, 2019

As we celebrate #EngineersDay, we honour M Visvesvaraya, who is remembered for his seminal contributions in engineering in irrigation and flood control. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1955 for his contributions to the nation. pic.twitter.com/kjRsIAtlPC — Congress (@INCIndia) September 15, 2019

Interesting that Engineer’s Day is being celebrated on a Sunday. I guess the brains of Engineers truly are at work even on holidays! At Mahindra, we celebrate all our past and present engineers, and as this film shows, we are cheering on all our future engineers as well! pic.twitter.com/sUsiagERpy — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 15, 2019

Tributes to Bharat Ratna M.Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary, celebrated as #EngineersDay

Technocrat & statesman, he was an inspiration for millions. I grew up in one such household where he was revered, my father idolised him as a role model, had his pic on his office wall🙏 pic.twitter.com/CiweL6Dd6G — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) September 15, 2019

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 10:25 IST