Take action against traders who buy paddy for low price from farmers: T'gana CM

Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday asked officials to take tough action against traders and millers if they purchase paddy for a low price from farmers. HT Image

Reddy, who held a meeting with ministers and officials on paddy purchase and drinking water supply, directed officials to cancel the trade licences of millers and traders if they purchase paddy for a low price in state-run agriculture market yards.

The CM said it had come to his notice that traders and millers reduced the price due to moisture content in the paddy at some places, an official release said.

He appealed to the farmers to dry the paddy which contained higher levels of moisture before bringing it to the markets.

Officials have been asked to make suitable arrangements for drying the paddy and also install CCTVs in the market yards to prevent paddy theft, the release said.

Revanth Reddy directed the Collectors of all districts to inspect the markets and paddy purchase centres under their jurisdiction and ensure that purchases are made smoothly without any inconvenience to the farmers.

Officials were instructed to provide Minimum Support Price to the paddy and to resolve complaints, if any, from farmers instantly.

The CM ordered state-level officials to monitor the paddy procurement on a daily basis. The officials concerned have been advised to conduct field visits and examine paddy procurement at the ground level, it said.

The CM also suggested that IAS officers who have been appointed as special officers to monitor drinking water supply in various districts during the summer season should also monitor paddy procurement.

He cautioned officials that false complaints and some false reports were circulating to bring a bad name to the government for political mileage in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and that complaints should be made immediately to the Election Commission on such matters.

The CM also directed officials to take precautionary measures to prevent drinking water problems in all towns and villages of the state.

The CM warned that the next two months would be more crucial in view of the scorching heat.

He told officials to be ready with alternative arrangements even if the demand increases further to ensure that there is no disruption in the supply of drinking water in Hyderabad.

If necessary, water should be taken from Nagarjuna Sagar dead storage levels to supply to Hyderabad and appropriate arrangements should be made immediately, he said.

As there is no availability of water in the Krishna river basin, the CM asked the officials to consult the government in neighbouring Karnataka for the release of water from Narayanpur reservoir for the purpose of drinking water needs, the release said.

Responding to media reports about farmers protesting against low price being offered to their produce at Jangaon, Revanth Reddy on Thursday asserted the government would not tolerate farmers being taken for a ride in the purchase of paddy.

