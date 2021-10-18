Take uncompromising stand on gender-based violence: 700 alumni in letter to IIT-Guwahati

Over 700 former students of Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) from all over India have written to authorities in IIT-Guwahati (IIT-G) seeking an uncompromising stand on gender-based violence.

The letter (which HT has seen) written on Friday by 769 IIT alumni was in response to an incident of alleged rape of a female student in IIT-G in March this year by a senior student.

“We ask IIT-G administration to take an uncompromising stand and demonstrate unequivocally that gender-based violence and harm is unacceptable, (and) has no place on IIT campuses and will not be tolerated,” the letter stated.

“We ask you to hold anyone proven guilty accountable by enforcing consequences which match the severity of the crime and are consistent with ICC’s (internal complaint committee’s) recommendations,” it added.

The letter addressed to directors of all the 23 premier engineering institutes also suggested a list of actions to make IIT campuses “one of the safest and most inclusive institutions of learning in the world”.

On April 3 this year, police had arrested the 21-year-old IIT-G student for allegedly raping a fellow student on March 28. The IIT-G authorities, who were initially accused of being slow to act, suspended the accused student following his arrest.

In August, the Gauhati High Court while observing that there was “clear prima facie case” against the accused, granted him bail as both the victim and accused were “talented students” and the “state’s future assets”.

Though the student was expelled by IIT-G in September following a decision by the senate (the institute’s highest decision-making body), his termination was withdrawn this month after an order by Gauhati HC.

“We would like to express our anguish and outrage at the recent events reported in the media about a female student of IIT-G who was allegedly raped by a senior on campus, and then left injured and unconscious for several hours before being taken to hospital,” the letter by the IIT alumni stated.

“We are also distressed to learn that some recommendations by ICC at IIT-G, recommending stringent action against co-accused, were ignored by management. The incident has brought renewed focus on the challenges female students face on campus, and the long-term harm caused to them,” it added.

In their list of suggestions about actions needed to be taken, the former students mentioned establishment of a centre for equity and inclusion in all IIT campuses, a more diverse set of safe reporting channels and making a public commitment and enforce greater accountability for administrators and faculty.

“We cherish our years spent at IIT and our experience of college life. What we want is to make IIT campuses one of the safest and most inclusive institutions of learning in the world. We believe IITs can position themselves to be a model and shining light for other institutions and society at large,” the letter said.