Take vaccine and then come to the meeting: Tharoor-led Parliament panel to Facebook

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor-led Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology has conveyed a strict message to Facebook that the company representatives will have to be physically present in front of the panel notwithstanding what Facebook's company policies say, news agency ANI reported. This comes a day after the panel met Twitter representatives and reminded them that the microblogging platform has to abide by the laws of the country.

Facebook informed the parliamentary panel that they could attend an online meeting, which the panel has rejected. The date of the meeting has not been finalised yet. The panel has said that it will give the members enough time to complete their vaccination, but the meeting will be held in person.

All other social media and web platforms like YouTube, Google will have to send their representations physically before the panel, ANI reported.

Facebook said the company has prohibited its officers to attend an in-person meeting as the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is still going on, sources told ANI. "Taking cognisance of Facebook's reply, now the chairman of the committee sought the list of Facebook officials whom the company wants to send before the committee. The chairman said the committee will provide Covid vaccination to such officials and will also give enough time to come before the committee," sources told ANI. The news agency reached out to Facebook, which declined to comment.

The panel on Friday met Twitter representatives and told them that the microblogging platform will have to abide by the rules of the land. Twitter is at loggerheads with the government over the new IT rules, though the microblogging platform continues to claim that it is cooperating and coordinating with the government. Twitter has recently lost legal protection, which makes it responsible for what anyone posts on the platform.

On the new IT rules, Facebook has said it will implement the operational processes and improve efficiencies. It has also listed the address of its local grievance redressal company. Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, situated at 216, Okhla Industrial Estate, Phase III, New Delhi – 110020, will handle Facebook and WhatsApp's grivance redressal system. While Spoorthi Priya will be the grievance officer for Facebook, Paresh B Lal will be WhatsApp's designated officer, the company has mentioned.

(With ANI inputs)