‘Takes credit but not blame’: Priyanka hits out at Centre

New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday questioned the complacency in providing security that resulted in the Pahalgam terror attack, targetted the BJP-led NDA government for repeatedly blaming the Congress for many of India’s problems despite being in power for the last 11 years, and defended her mother Sonia Gandhi. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks in the Lok Sabha during the debate on Operation Sindoor, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (ANI)

“My mother’s tears were not for terrorists. They fell when my father was killed by them. Today, when I talk about the 26 people killed in Pahalgam, it’s because I know the pain,” Vadra said, addressing the treasury benches.

Earlier, Union home minister Shah had cited former Union Minister Salman Khurshid’s televised comments following the Batla House encounter on September 18, 2008: “He said Sonia Gandhi broke down after seeing the encounter photos. If anyone deserved tears, it was Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma and not the terrorists. It’s shameful.”

Gandhi Vadra’s comments came in a sharp and emotionally charged speech during the ongoing debate on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha.

She further said, “Yesterday, the defence minister spoke for over an hour. He gave a history lecture, spoke of terrorism and national security. But one question remained unanswered: How did this attack happen?”

She went on to ask: “Why was not even one security personnel present in Baisaran Valley when the terrorists struck? What were they [the terrorists] doing there? And if the government was promoting Kashmir as safe, why were 26 civilians left to die without any protection?”

Reading from a sheet of paper, Vadra listed the names of the victims killed in the Pahalgam attack. The House turned tense as chants of “Hindu, Hindu” rang out from some BJP MPs, prompting sharp counter-slogans from the Opposition benches: “Indian! Indian!” All the victims were men, and 25 of them, Hindu.

“Those 26 civilians went to Baisaran on this government’s responsibility. But the government left them on God’s responsibility,” Vadra said. “The TRF [The Resistance Front] which carried out the attack was formed in 2019. Since then, they have killed army officials, police personnel, civilians. They were only designated as a terror outfit in 2023. What were intelligence and security agencies doing? Has even one official resigned for this security lapse?”

She also took on BJP MPs who interrupted her by invoking Jawaharlal Nehru. “You talk about the past, we talk about the present. You’ve been in power for 11 years — take some responsibility,” she said. “After 26/11, the Maharashtra chief minister and home minister resigned. All the terrorists were killed on the spot. This government takes all the credit, but refuses to take any blame.”

Her remarks came amid a heated debate following Operation Sindoor. The Opposition has argued that instead of optics, the focus should be on accountability for the lapse in security.

“If Pakistan had no resort apart from surrender, why did this war stop?” Gandhi Vadra asked, questioning the terms of the current ceasefire. “Why was the ceasefire announced by the US President? You claim muscular nationalism but fall silent when asked who failed to protect Indian civilians on Indian soil.”

Throughout the session, several Opposition MPs backed Vadra by thumping their desks, while BJP MPs attempted to shout her down.

“The government doesn’t want to answer any questions,” Vadra said. “It’s all about publicity, not people. Every crisis becomes a stage for PR. But where is the accountability? Where is the responsibility?”