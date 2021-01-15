IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Talks between govt, farmers' unions over farm laws end; next round on Jan 19
india news

Talks between govt, farmers' unions over farm laws end; next round on Jan 19

The next meeting between the protesting farmers and the Union government will be held on January 19.
Reported by HT CorrespondentEdited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:03 PM IST
Farmers' leaders are seen during th ninth round of meeting with the government over the farm laws at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

The ninth round of talks between farmers and the Union government over the three farm laws on Friday ended without a breakthrough and the next meeting between the two sides will be held on January 19, officials familiar with the development said. Farmers insisted on complete repeal but the government wanted them to come up with specific objections, they added.

"Today's talks with farmers' unions were not decisive. We will hold talks again on January 19. We are positive about reaching a solution through talks. The government is concerned about the farmers protesting in cold conditions," Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, according to news agency ANI.

"The government will present its side before the committee constituted by the Supreme Court when asked," Tomar also said.

Tomar was referring to the four-member committee proposed by the top court to resolve the issue between the farmers and the Centre. The Supreme Court has also stayed the implementation of the three farm laws till further notice.

The last round of talks on January 8 failed to end the impasse as the Centre has refused to roll back the laws, which the farmers say will hurt their incomes. The farmers' unions have decided not to participate in consultations with the committee proposed by the Supreme Court on January 12 to examine three laws. They have alleged that the panel was “pro-government” since the members had endorsed the laws in the past.

On Friday, they reiterated their stance.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), one of the 40 farmers' unions representing the protesting agriculturists, said their demands of repealing of the three farm laws and a guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) remain. "We will not go to the committee constituted by the Supreme Court. We will talk to central government only," Rakesh Tikait, BKU spokesperson, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Thousands of farmers are protesting against the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act on the borders of the national Capital since November 26.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farm laws
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.