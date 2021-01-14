IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / SC-appointed panel on farm laws should have been truly independent: Sharad Pawar
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said it is understandable why the farm unions do not have faith in the Supreme Court-appointed committee to discuss the three farm laws.(ANI File Photo)
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said it is understandable why the farm unions do not have faith in the Supreme Court-appointed committee to discuss the three farm laws.(ANI File Photo)
india news

SC-appointed panel on farm laws should have been truly independent: Sharad Pawar

  • Sharad Pawar said it is not surprising that the farmers do not have faith in the Supreme Court appointed committee because all four members had supported the farm laws at some point of time.
READ FULL STORY
By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:36 PM IST

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has questioned the composition of the committee appointed by the Supreme Court to discuss the contentious farm laws with protesting farmers and the government and make recommendations to the court.


He welcomed the intervention in the issue by the apex court but said that the members of the committee have supported the three farm laws in the past and thus farmers do not have faith in the panel. He said that the committee should have been independent in the true sense.


The Supreme Court formed a four-member committee on Tuesday to discuss the legislation with both farmers and the government and make recommendations to the court on Tuesday. It comprises Dr Pramod Kumar Joshi (agricultural economist, director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute), Ashok Gulati (agriculture economist and former chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices), Bhupinder Singh Mann (national president, Bhartiya Kisan Union and All India Kisan Coordination Committee), and Anil Ghanwat (president, Shetkari Sanghatana).



On Thursday, Maan opted out of the committee citing “farmers’ interests”.


“I welcome the intervention made by the SC but if you see the composition of the committee, all the members have supported the farm bills at different points of time in some or other way. This is the reason farmers do not have faith in the committee and believe that nothing will come out of the discussions with it and I share the same view,” Pawar told reporters in South Mumbai on Thursday.

"An independent committee in the true sense should have been appointed," the former agriculture minister said.

He also expressed discontent at the way the Centre has handled the farmers' agitation.

“It would have been better if the central government would have understood the seriousness of the issue," Pawar said.


Despite a severe cold wave, the farmers, many of them with their families have been protesting at Delhi’s borders for 50 days now seeking the repeal of the farm laws.


The farm unions have said they would not interact with the committee because all the members in it had previously indicated their support for the controversial laws. They have also insisted that the protest would continue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The armed forces see adultery — “stealing the affections of a brother officer’s wife” — as an offence that is just a notch below the worst offence enlisted personnel can be accused of, cowardice. (Representative Image)(Representational photo/PTI)
The armed forces see adultery — “stealing the affections of a brother officer’s wife” — as an offence that is just a notch below the worst offence enlisted personnel can be accused of, cowardice. (Representative Image)(Representational photo/PTI)
india news

Even woman officers want adultery law in army

By Sunetra Choudhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:36 AM IST
The provision to deal with this, drawn from section 497 of the Indian Penal Code, exists in all three services, and the punishment is usually dismissal. Section 45 (conduct unbecoming) or section 63 (violation of good order and discipline) are both offences that are gender-neutral.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Houses covered in snow in Harsil valley in Uttarakhand. (HT PHOTO).
Houses covered in snow in Harsil valley in Uttarakhand. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Uttarakhand working at putting Harsil valley on global tourism map

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:03 AM IST
  • Harsil valley, which has around eight villages, is located in Uttarkashi district near the Indo-China border. The district administration is preparing a detailed plan which will soon be submitted to the state tourism department.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The victim, Hemanta Saha, had gone to the spot with a court order along with some other police personnel when he was attacked. (Image used for representation).
The victim, Hemanta Saha, had gone to the spot with a court order along with some other police personnel when he was attacked. (Image used for representation).
india news

Cop thrashed in Bengal district, BJP and TMC trade barbs for spike in violence

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:45 AM IST
  • Top police officers confirmed the incident and said that it took place at Jhalda in Purulia district, around 350 km northwest of Kolkata, on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The declassified document also commits the US to providing support to India through diplomatic, military and intelligence channels to help address challenges. (REUTERS PHOTO)
The declassified document also commits the US to providing support to India through diplomatic, military and intelligence channels to help address challenges. (REUTERS PHOTO)
india news

India, US can jointly tackle regional and global challenges: MEA

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:23 AM IST
  • The strategy document, which experts believe was declassified by the US to signal a continuing commitment to the Indo-Pacific region, also envisages bolstering India’s capacities so that it can work with other like-minded countries to act as “a counterbalance to China”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samples of five of over 150 chickens found dead at GS Poultry Farm in Gidhali village were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal on January 11, which were found positive. (PTI PHOTO).
Samples of five of over 150 chickens found dead at GS Poultry Farm in Gidhali village were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal on January 11, which were found positive. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

Chhattisgarh registers bird flu cases in Balod district

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:12 AM IST
  • The area within a radius of one-kilometre from the poultry farm has been declared as an “infected zone” and Rapid Response Teams (RRT) have launched necessary action.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Over 10 crows were found dead near Raghwa Chapra under the Saraiya police station in Muzaffarpur. (HT PHOTO).
Over 10 crows were found dead near Raghwa Chapra under the Saraiya police station in Muzaffarpur. (HT PHOTO).
india news

In 2 Bihar villages, over 35 birds found dead, no samples taken before burial

By Ajay Kr Pandey
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:27 AM IST
  • Earlier, more than 125 chickens were found dead in an agricultural field near Patedhi Tilak village under the same police station of the district, sparking panic among villagers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Plea in HC says new WhatsApp policy violates right to privacy

By Richa Banka
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:06 AM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi-based advocate has filed a petition in the Delhi high court, challenging WhatsApp’s new privacy policy and arguing that it violates the right to privacy and jeopardises national security
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mann, a former MP and the national president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, a farm union, said he was “recusing” himself from a committee of four set by the Supreme Court to look into farmers’ grievances over the laws.
Mann, a former MP and the national president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, a farm union, said he was “recusing” himself from a committee of four set by the Supreme Court to look into farmers’ grievances over the laws.
india news

‘In interest of farmers’, member Mann opts out of SC committee

By Zia Haq
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:01 AM IST
BKU leader says ready to sacrifice any post so as not to compromise interests of farmers, protesting unions rigid on not participating in talks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CBI raided 14 places during the day in one of the biggest cases of internal corruption in recent times.(HT FILE PHOTO.)
The CBI raided 14 places during the day in one of the biggest cases of internal corruption in recent times.(HT FILE PHOTO.)
india news

CBI books 4 of its own personnel for involvement in alleged bribery racket

By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:00 AM IST
  • The four men allegedly took huge bribes for compromising investigation into bank fraud against some companies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, a health worker checks a syringe before performing a trial run of COVID-19 vaccine delivery system, as India's prepare to kick off the coronavirus vaccination drive on Jan. 16, in Gauhati, India. There has been growing apprehensions among health care workers after India took a regulatory shortcut to approve a vaccine by Indian drugmaker Bharat Biotech before late clinical trials showed it was effective in preventing illness from coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, a health worker checks a syringe before performing a trial run of COVID-19 vaccine delivery system, as India's prepare to kick off the coronavirus vaccination drive on Jan. 16, in Gauhati, India. There has been growing apprehensions among health care workers after India took a regulatory shortcut to approve a vaccine by Indian drugmaker Bharat Biotech before late clinical trials showed it was effective in preventing illness from coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)(AP)
india news

Both doses should be of same vaccine; pregnant, lactating women must avoid

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:56 PM IST
In a letter to the States/Union Territories, the health ministry has shared the competitive factsheet for both the vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin). They contain information on vaccine platform, physical specifications, dosage, cold storage requirements, contraindications and minor AEFIs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Political analysts said chief minister Naveen Patnaik's visit to Kalahandi amid the Covid-19 pandemic was a signal that the party is desperate to rebuild its base in western Odisha that has come under siege from BJP. (FILE PHOTO).
Political analysts said chief minister Naveen Patnaik's visit to Kalahandi amid the Covid-19 pandemic was a signal that the party is desperate to rebuild its base in western Odisha that has come under siege from BJP. (FILE PHOTO).
india news

After 10-month long Covid-19 isolation, Naveen Patnaik holds 1st public meet

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:53 PM IST
  • For Thursday’s meeting in Kalahandi, 2500 people were allowed into a barricaded area after they tested negative for Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Four people dead, six fall ill after consuming poisonous liquor in Bharatpur on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Four people dead, six fall ill after consuming poisonous liquor in Bharatpur on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Bharatpur hooch tragedy toll rises to 7, district excise officer, cops suspended

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:31 PM IST
  • Three other men who were being treated in Bharatpur were referred to Jaipur on Thursday morning after their condition deteriorated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MV Jag Anand had been at anchorage near Jingtang port in Hebei province since June 13, while MV Anastasia – with 16 Indians on board – has been on anchorage near Caofeidian port since September 20. (Image used for representation).
MV Jag Anand had been at anchorage near Jingtang port in Hebei province since June 13, while MV Anastasia – with 16 Indians on board – has been on anchorage near Caofeidian port since September 20. (Image used for representation).
india news

‘Working on bringing home 16 Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters’: MEA

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:25 PM IST
  • Last week, another 23 Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters for almost seven months began their journey home after a crew change was arranged for their vessel at a Japanese port.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Minister of external affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.(Reuters File Photo )
Minister of external affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.(Reuters File Photo )
india news

India, Oman hold discussions on bilateral cooperation

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:20 PM IST
The Indian delegation was led by Sanjay Bhattacharya, Secretary (CPV&OIA), MEA while the Omani delegation was led by Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali al-Harthy, Undersecretary for Diplomatic Affairs, Foreign Ministry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Darshan Pal, Krantikari Kisan Union chief, said that the next course of action will be decided by the farmers’ union representatives after Friday’s meeting. (ANI)
Darshan Pal, Krantikari Kisan Union chief, said that the next course of action will be decided by the farmers’ union representatives after Friday’s meeting. (ANI)
india news

Darshan Pal welcomes Mann’s decision to recuse himself

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:11 PM IST
  • Earlier on Thursday, Mann recused himself from the committee and said that his allegiance remains with farmers across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP