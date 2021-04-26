Tamil Nadu allows Sterlite Plant in Thoothukudi to reopen for 4 months to produce oxygen

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday allowed Vedanta’s Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi district to reopen for the sole purpose of producing oxygen, officials said. The plant will be allowed to operate temporarily for only four months, which is subject to extension on a need basis, they added. The decision was taken after an all-party meeting.

The Sterlite Plant in Thoothukudi was closed by the Tamil Nadu government in May 2018 for the violation of environmental norms.

Officials said the production of oxygen in the plant will be monitored by a panel and supply to Tamil Nadu would be prioritised. While the state earlier opposed the plea by Vedanta Limited to reopen the plant, the change in stance comes after the demand for medical oxygen has increased due to the Covid-19 crisis in the country.

“As per the Supreme Court directive, the power supply may be allowed for Vedanta's Sterlite Industries in Tuticorin for four months to repair and operate oxygen producing and related equipment only,” it was resolved during an all-party meeting, news agency PTI reported.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami chaired the all-party meeting to discuss the re-opening of the plant for the production of medical grade oxygen, ANI reported. Leaders of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and other opposition parties attended the meeting in Chennai. The meeting came after a plea by Vedanta Limited in the Supreme court last Thursday (April 22) saying that the plant should be allowed to operate to produce 1000 tonnes of oxygen, which could be given for free to treat Covid-19 patients, according to news reports. However, the TN government opposed the plea and also mentioned that the top court earlier rejected appeals to reopen the plant.

The Supreme Court last Friday also considered the possibility of the state government taking over the plant for the production of oxygen, highlighting that "people are dying due to lack of oxygen." Emphasising the need to produce oxygen, the bench headed by the then chief justice SA Bobde noted,” We are not interested that Vedanta or A, B or C runs it. We are interested that oxygen should be produced. Somebody should say something concrete because people are dying due to lack of oxygen," news agency PTI reported.

“We have absolutely no problem if the state of Tamil Nadu take over the plant and produce oxygen. Why are they not producing oxygen when people need it?” the bench also asked, according to PTI.

(With agency inputs)