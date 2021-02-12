Tamil Nadu BJP functionary booked under Goondas act for repeated hate speech

A Tamil Nadu BJP functionary R Kalyanaraman has been booked under the Goondas act on Thursday by Coimbatore district collector on recommendation from the state police to ensure he doesn’t get bail in a case of hate speech, an official said.

“He is a repeat offender who has eight cases pending against him, out of which, he has secured bail in two cases. He’s under the Goondas act now as a preventive section to restrict him from seeking bail,” said Coimbatore superintendent of police (SP), A Arularasu.

Kalyanaraman is presently at the Gobichettipalayam sub-jail following his arrest for making provocative comments against Islam and Prophet Mohammed while addressing BJP cadre in Mettupalayam on January 30.

The Goondas act is a popular name for Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug Offenders, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders, Forest Offenders, Sand Offenders, Slum-Grabbers and Video Pirates Act, 1982. The law aims at a year-long preventive detention of habitual offenders.

On Thursday, Kalyanaraman was also booked in a different case by the Coimbatore police under section 505 (statements creating enmity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for a hate speech in Rathinapuri in March 2020.