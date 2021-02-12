Tamil Nadu BJP functionary booked under Goondas act for repeated hate speech
- Kalyanaraman was also booked on Thursday in a different case by the Coimbatore police under section 505 (statements creating enmity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for a hate speech
A Tamil Nadu BJP functionary R Kalyanaraman has been booked under the Goondas act on Thursday by Coimbatore district collector on recommendation from the state police to ensure he doesn’t get bail in a case of hate speech, an official said.
“He is a repeat offender who has eight cases pending against him, out of which, he has secured bail in two cases. He’s under the Goondas act now as a preventive section to restrict him from seeking bail,” said Coimbatore superintendent of police (SP), A Arularasu.
Kalyanaraman is presently at the Gobichettipalayam sub-jail following his arrest for making provocative comments against Islam and Prophet Mohammed while addressing BJP cadre in Mettupalayam on January 30.
Also Read: ‘Alliances may change but ideology will not’: EPS assures Muslim voters in TN
The Goondas act is a popular name for Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug Offenders, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders, Forest Offenders, Sand Offenders, Slum-Grabbers and Video Pirates Act, 1982. The law aims at a year-long preventive detention of habitual offenders.
On Thursday, Kalyanaraman was also booked in a different case by the Coimbatore police under section 505 (statements creating enmity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for a hate speech in Rathinapuri in March 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: US condemns China for banning BBC World News on mainland
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
13 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh under Lon Varratu campaign
- A state official claimed that the 'Lon Varratu' initiative aims to link surrendered cadres to some livelihood opportunities to help them earn a decent living and it has yielded very positive results.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dense fog envelops NW India; no major change in temperature likely
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Kovind to open 'Udyanotsav' today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu BJP functionary booked under Goondas act for repeated hate speech
- Kalyanaraman was also booked on Thursday in a different case by the Coimbatore police under section 505 (statements creating enmity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for a hate speech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest LIVE: Children learn in makeshift pathshala amid farm laws stir
LIVE: US President Biden signs deals for 200 million more Covid-19 vaccine doses
India red-hot investment opportunity for its clean energy transition: John Kerry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Behen-Beti' Kangana won't face problem, says MP minister after Congress threat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China surprises India with its speed, moves out 200+ tanks from Pangong Tso
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
23 cases filed under MP's new anti-conversion law in January
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Drafting of law to curb stone-pelting in final stages: MP CM Shivraj Chouhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani hits out at Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, says he is spreading lies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India fastest country to vaccinate over 7million against Covid-19: Govt data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre seeks action over violence against minorities in Pakistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox