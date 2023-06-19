Chennai wakes up to heavy rain, thunderstorm; holiday declared for schools in 5 Tamil Nadu districts

Several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, woke up to heavy rain and thunderstorms on Monday, leading the state government to declare a holiday for the day for schools in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Ranipet districts. Heavy rainfall was recorded across Chennai last night. (PTI file)

Widespread heavy rainfall was recorded across Chennai last night. Meenambakkam recorded 137.6 mm rainfall from 8.30am on Sunday to 5.30am on Monday, the India Meteorological Department or IMD said.

Automatic rain gauges ( ARGs) in Taramani and Nandanam recorded nearly 12 cm of rainfall followed by Chembarambakkam with 11 cm of rain.

According to the IMD, there will be light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in several areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Monday.

The Met department has predicted heavy rainfall in 13 districts, including Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Thiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Trichy, Ariyalur, Perambalur, as well as in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

Starting from Tuesday until Thursday, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in certain areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON