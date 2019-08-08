e-paper
Tamil Nadu CM drops IT minister from cabinet

Governor Banwarilal Purohit accepted the recommendation letter of CM Palaniswami , in an order issued late on Wednesday.

india Updated: Aug 08, 2019 07:44 IST
Chennai
Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday dropped M Manikandan, minister for information technology from the state council of ministers.
Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday dropped M Manikandan, minister for information technology from the state council of ministers.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit accepted the recommendation letter of CM Palaniswami , in an order issued late on Wednesday. As per the recommendation of CM, the governor approved EPS proposal of giving Manikandan’s IT portfolio as an additional charge to revenue minister RB Udhayakumar.

The development has come hours after Manikandan allegedly criticised his cabinet colleague, Udumalai K Radhakrishnan, minister for Animals Husbandry. Manikandan had on Wednesday slammed alleged intervention of Radhakrishnan into his department.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 05:27 IST

