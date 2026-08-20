Tamil Nadu CM Vijay makes three requests to home minister Amit Shah – delimitation, NEET and…

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday participated in the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council along with other CMs of the region and made three key requests before Union home minister Amit Shah -- one on delimitation, another on NEET and a third on drug control.

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay also touched upon the Cauvery water dispute with Karnataka, but didn't make any critical decisive remarks. (PTI/ANI)

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Along with Vijay, Karnataka chief minister DK Shivakumar and Andhra Pradesh's N Chandrababu Naidu were also in attendance at the meeting at the Taj Fisherman's Cove hotel in Kovalam, Chengalpet district in Tamil Nadu. The Council was hosted by the TVK-led Tamil Nadu government.

CM Vijay's three appeals to Centre

Delimitation Bill

Addressing the meeting, Vijay sought firm assurance from the Centre that no state would lose parliamentary representation as a result of the proposed Delimitation Bill, 2026.

Deep Dive What were the three key requests made by Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to Union Home Minister Amit Shah? Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay made three key requests to Amit Shah regarding delimitation, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), and drug control measures. Why does Tamil Nadu oppose the NEET exam? Tamil Nadu opposes the NEET exam because it places rural and marginalized students at a disadvantage, undermining the state's model for equitable access to education based on school performance. How does the proposed Delimitation Bill affect southern states like Tamil Nadu? The proposed Delimitation Bill raises concerns for southern states like Tamil Nadu, as it may diminish their parliamentary representation based on population metrics, penalizing them for their successful population stabilization efforts.

"As the freeze on the allocation of Lok Sabha seats based on the 1971 Census approaches its end and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, is considered, there is a genuine and shared concern across the Southern States that delimitation based predominantly on populations may diminish our collective voice in Parliament," the Tamil Nadu CM said.

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{{^usCountry}} He argued that with the delimitation bill, the southern states should not be penalised for their achievements in population stability, news agency ANI reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He argued that with the delimitation bill, the southern states should not be penalised for their achievements in population stability, news agency ANI reported. {{/usCountry}}

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CM Vijay said the southern states have, from the forefront, achieved population stabilisation, human development, and economic growth.

"These achievements reflect the successful implementation of national priorities and should not result in a reduction of our representation. Public policy must not inadvertently penalise States for fulfilling national objectives," he added.

"I therefore urge the Union Government to provide a clear legislative assurance that no State will suffer a reduction in its percentage of representation in Parliament on account of its success in population stabilisation," Vijay said.

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The Tamil Nadu CM said that such an approach would ensure the upholding of the principles of equity, the preservation of the federal balance envisioned by the Indian Constitution, and the reinforcement of the Confidence of all the states in the nation's democratic institutions.

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Tamil Nadu, along with Kerala, has consistently voiced concerns about delimitation based on population metrics. This is because southern states have implemented national family planning and population control directives to a larger extent over the last five decades. As a result, their relative population share has grown at a slower pace than that of many northern states.

NEET admissions

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On the matter of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), CM Vijay emphasised Tamil Nadu's long-standing objection to the medical entrance exam. He argued that the NEET exam presents disadvantages for rural and marginalised students.

"Tamil Nadu has consistently maintained that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) places students from rural backgrounds and socially and economically disadvantaged communities at a distinct disadvantage, undermining the State's long-standing model of inclusive access based on school education," he said.

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Vijay urged the Union government to allow an alternative admission mechanism for medical courses under the state quota, especially based on Class 12 marks.

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"I urge the Union Government to permit Tamil Nadu to fill all seats under the State quota in MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses solely based on Class XII marks, in keeping with the State's proven and equitable admission system," the Tamil Nadu chief minister said.

Drugs menace

Additionally, at the Southern Zonal Council, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay called for stringent regulation of online sales of prescription drugs, and tighter interstate coordination against narcotics.

He urged the Centre to strengthen the regulatory framework governing the online sales of prescription medicines and to ensure stricter enforcement against their unauthorised sale. He also asked the Union government to "review the existing legal framework to effectively address emerging substance abuse among youth."

Vijay addresses Cauvery water row

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The Tamil Nadu chief minister also touched upon interstate river disputes, especially amid the recent rise in tensions with Karnataka over the Cauvery water-sharing row. CM Vijay said that cooperation had to be paired with legal compliance to resolve the issue.

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"Water is fundamental to the lives, agriculture, and livelihoods of millions, and the management of interstate rivers demands both cooperation and unwavering respect for the rule of law. First, the legitimate rights of lower riparian States and the livelihoods that depend on assured river flows must be fully protected. Second, the judgments of the Supreme Court, the awards of duly constituted tribunals, and the statutory mechanisms established for river management must be implemented in letter and spirit," he said.

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For the Cauvery dispute, specifically, CM Vijay said the timely enforcement of the Supreme Court's judgment and the decision of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) is essential, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier, the CWMA had directed Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs of water every day to Tamil Nadu at Biligundlu, starting from August 12, 8 am, for the next 15 days. To this effect, the Supreme Court also directed the Congress-led Karnataka government to ensure compliance.