Tamil Nadu CM Vijay plans new international airport near Chennai after scrapping Parandur project

The C Joseph Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government is planning to set up a new international airport near Chennai, according to the Industries Policy Note. The announcement comes after the Tamil Nadu government dropped the proposed Greenfield International Airport at Parandur in Kancheepuram district following opposition over environmental and livelihood concerns.

Tamil nadu CM Vijay to build new airport near Chennai after scrapping Parandur project. (REUTERS)

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The state will identify new sites with the help of experts. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will check if the sites are suitable, after which the government will take a final decision, ANI reported. The airport is reportedly being planned to meet the rising passenger and cargo demand from the city and neighbouring districts.

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AAI plans expansion at Chennai airport

The Industries Policy Note also said the Airports Authority of India has planned a new passenger handling system on the north-west side of the existing Chennai airport at Meenambakkam.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposed system is aimed at handling the increase in passenger and cargo traffic more efficiently. AAI has sought permission from the Tamil Nadu government to lay a road connecting the new passenger handling system with the national highway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed system is aimed at handling the increase in passenger and cargo traffic more efficiently. AAI has sought permission from the Tamil Nadu government to lay a road connecting the new passenger handling system with the national highway. {{/usCountry}}

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The state government said it would provide all necessary assistance to AAI to implement the project. According to the note, the expansion will improve services at Chennai airport while efforts will also be made to establish a new airport at an alternative location.

ALSO READ | CM Vijay says plan for 2nd airport for Chennai at Parandur to be dropped, new location to be proposed

Parandur airport project dropped

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The decision came after CM Vijay announced in the Tamil Nadu Assembly under Rule 110 that the government would drop the Parandur airport project and search for an alternative site.

Vijay cited environmental concerns, the impact on agricultural land and the possible loss of local livelihoods. He said the new location would be chosen to minimise the impact on farms and residential areas.

The chief minister said Chennai needed a second airport to meet its growing passenger and cargo demand and support industrial growth, but development should not come at the cost of local communities.

Vijay earlier recalled his visit to Eganapuram and other villages last January where he met people protesting against the proposed airport in Parandur and 12 surrounding villages.

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"I stand firmly with the people protesting against the airport to be established in Chennai's Parandur and 12 surrounding villages," Vijay said in the Assembly.

Opposition hits out at decision

The decision to drop the Parandur project drew criticism from the opposition DMK and BJP. DMK president and former CM MK Stalin described the decision as an “irreversible setback” to Tamil Nadu's growth.

The civil aviation ministry had granted in-principle approval in April 2025 for the proposed international Greenfield Airport at Parandur in Kancheepuram district.

Deep Dive Why did CM Vijay decide to scrap the Parandur airport project? CM Vijay scrapped the Parandur airport project due to concerns over environmental impacts and livelihood disruption for local farmers, citing that the location was unsuitable for a runway due to nearby water bodies. What are the next steps for establishing a new airport near Chennai after abandoning the Parandur project? The Tamil Nadu government plans to identify alternative sites for a new international airport in consultation with experts, and the Airports Authority of India will assess the feasibility of these locations. How will the expansion of the existing Chennai airport improve its capacity? The expansion of the Chennai airport at Meenambakkam includes a new passenger terminal that will increase its capacity to handle an additional 20 million passengers annually, ultimately reaching a total capacity of 55 million passengers per year.