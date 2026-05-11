‘Speaks volumes about Tamil Nadu’s democratic spirit': Simran reacts to Vijay meeting former CM MK Stalin

Taking to X, Simran shared the post of Stalin, in which he was seen extending a warm welcome to Vijay. In the caption, she wrote, “Beyond politics, it’s the warmth and dignity in leadership that truly inspires. This gesture speaks volumes about unity, maturity and Tamil Nadu’s democratic spirit.”

On Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay called on his predecessor, DMK President MK Stalin , at the latter's Alwarpet residence. The meeting marked Vijay’s first interaction with Stalin after winning the Assembly elections and assuming office as chief minister, with the visit being described as a “courtesy call”. Stalin and his son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, extended a warm welcome to the new chief minister. Actor Simran took note of his gesture and appreciated it on her social media account.

“Honourable Mr. Vijay, who has assumed the role of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, met me with political courtesy and received my greetings. I extended to him my heartfelt congratulations as well as my advice,” wrote Stalin in the post.

Simran had previously congratulated Vijay after he took oath as the new CM of Tamil Nadu. “Heartiest congratulations to my dear friend, the people’s leader and true Jana Nayagan, Thiru Vijay avargal, on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Today is not just historic, it marks the beginning of a powerful new era,” she wrote on X.

When Vijay met Stalin Vijay and Stalin honoured each other with silk shawls and a bouquet. Udhayanidhi presented a book on the historic political journey of the DMK, "Kalathin Niram Karuppu Sivappu-DMK 75."

The meeting comes after an acrimonious electoral battle between DMK and Vijay's TVK ahead of the April 23 polls, which the latter won. The meeting comes after Stalin congratulated him and welcomed the announcements he made immediately upon taking office. “Don't start saying right away that the government has no money. It does have it. What’s needed is the will to give it to the people, and the ability to govern,” Stalin said in a post on X.

Stalin continued his message and said that his government had “clearly explained” the financial position of the Tamil Nadu government in the February budget. “Didn't you know that? It was only after that you gave various promises to the people? Don't deceive the people who voted for you again and try to divert the issue!” Stalin wrote.