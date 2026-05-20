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Trouble for TVK-led alliance? Tamil Nadu CM Vijay gets warning by CPI-M over AIADMK: ‘Will reconsider support…’

CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam on Tuesday warned that the party would reconsider its support to the new Tamil Nadu government led by CM Vijay.

Updated on: May 20, 2026 10:13 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Tamil Nadu's newly sworn in chief minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday received a warning from one of his coalition government partners — the CPI(M) — against accommodating rival AIADMK in the state Cabinet which was formed following days of struggle to garner the required support after the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) won 108 seats in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, 10 short of the majority mark.

Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay during the floor test proceedings at the state assembly earlier this month(ANI video grab)

Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary P Shanmugam on Wednesday warned that the party would reconsider its support to the new Tamil Nadu government led by actor-politician C Joseph Vijay if the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is accommodated in the Cabinet.

"We strongly believe that the chief minister will not take such a decision. If he decides to include the AIADMK in the Cabinet, we will reconsider our support," said Shanmugam, indicating unease within sections of the coalition government.

What's happening around AIADMK

The remarks over a faction of the AIADMK — comprising 25 MLAs led by S P Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam — supported Vijay's TVK ahead of the trust vote on May 11. The remaining 22 MLAs of the under party chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) opposed the floor test.

Left parties in Tamil Nadu have often opposed the AIADMK over ideological differences, particularly its perceived proximity to the BJP and support for certain NDA policies at the Centre.

 
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Home / India News / Trouble for TVK-led alliance? Tamil Nadu CM Vijay gets warning by CPI-M over AIADMK: ‘Will reconsider support…’
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