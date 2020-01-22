Tamil Nadu cops bust IS module, arrest three for recruitment, fund raising

india

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 22:09 IST

Three Muslim youth were arrested from Devipattinam in the coastal Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday for allegedly radicalising youngsters, recruiting them and raising money for terror group Islamic State, police said.

Police said the three were part of a quartet which attempted to flee on sighting the police team near the Buhariya school grounds in Devipattinam.

“The arrested trio was identified as Purakani alias Pichaikani, Amir and Mohammed Ali. The fourth suspect who fled was Sheikh Dawood. All the four were wanted by the NIA. Jihadi literature was also seized from them,” a police office said on condition of anonymity.

Police have booked them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and are questioning them in the murder case of Special Police Sub-inspector Y Wilson in Kanniyakumari district. Wilson is suspected to have been shot dead by Islamic fundamentalists on January 8.

According to the FIR, the police rushed to the spot after a tip off that the accused had assembled there to discuss recruiting youngsters in the area for the IS and mobilising finance for the terror outfit.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the quartet had discussed a financial transaction with Abdul Shameem, arrested on January 14 for the murder of Wilson and steps to help incarcerated Mohammed Riyas who had helped in recruiting youth.

Police also claimed that their questioning revealed that they have been planning to organise the youth and train them at the Madarasas at Devipattinam, Keezhaiyenthal and other places.

According to the FIR, the accused had even planned to give prizes to those who had successfully passed out of the training and to implement an action programme of the outfit.