e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Tamil Nadu crosses 1 lakh mark with fresh surge of 4,329 Covid-19 infections

Tamil Nadu crosses 1 lakh mark with fresh surge of 4,329 Covid-19 infections

Out of the 4,329 new cases, 2,082 patients were from capital city Chennai alone and the number of positive cases in the city has touched 64,689.

india Updated: Jul 03, 2020 22:55 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
With the Tamil Nadu government ramping up testing, 35,028 samples were tested on Friday, pushing the count to 12,70,720.
With the Tamil Nadu government ramping up testing, 35,028 samples were tested on Friday, pushing the count to 12,70,720.(ANI PHOTO.)
         

Tamil Nadu on Friday crossed the one lakh mark in Covid-19 cases with the southern state recording a surge of 4,329 fresh infections and 64 deaths, pushing the death toll to 1,385.

With the addition of the new cases the state’s coronavirus tally now stands at 1,02,721, the health department said in its daily medical bulletin.

Out of the 4,329 new cases, 2,082 patients were from capital city Chennai alone and the number of positive cases in the city has touched 64,689.

The total number of patients who have recovered from the deadly pathogen has risen to 58,378, with 2,357 people being discharged from medical facilities on Friday.

With the Tamil Nadu government ramping up testing, 35,028 samples were tested on Friday, pushing the count to 12,70,720.

According to the health department data, there are 42,955 active coronavirus cases in the state, including those in isolation wards. Sixty-five people who tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours have returned from various locations, according to the data.

Six of those who succumbed to the virus were without co-morbidities which include a 27-year-old man from Kancheepuram district. Besides Chennai, Chengalpet recorded a spike of 330 cases on Friday; Madurai detected 287 and Kancheepuram 121.

Of the total fatalities in the state, Chennai’s death toll is 996. As many as seven districts in Tamil Nadu have recorded a surge in the number of cases on Friday.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in the country currently stands at 60.73 per cent, the Union health ministry said as the number of India’s coronavirus cases soared by over 20,000 in a single day for the first time, taking the country’s tally to 6,25,544, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 18,213 with 379 new fatalities.

“Early detection and timely clinical management of coronavirus cases have resulted in increasing daily recoveries. During the last 24 hours, a sharp rise of recoveries was observed with 20,033 Covid-19 patients having been cured, taking the total figure to 3,79,891,” the ministry said in a statement.

tags
top news
US sees over 50K Covid-19 cases in a day, Donald Trump heads to celebrate July 4
US sees over 50K Covid-19 cases in a day, Donald Trump heads to celebrate July 4
‘We’re bringing modern technology for armed forces’: PM Modi
‘We’re bringing modern technology for armed forces’: PM Modi
Covid-19: UK opens quarantine-free travel corridors. India is not allowed
Covid-19: UK opens quarantine-free travel corridors. India is not allowed
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
Delhi logs 2,520 fresh Covid-19 cases, capital’s count swells to 94,695
Delhi logs 2,520 fresh Covid-19 cases, capital’s count swells to 94,695
Isro’s MOM captures image of the Mars’ biggest moon Phobos
Isro’s MOM captures image of the Mars’ biggest moon Phobos
Taj Mahal to reopen on July 6 amid relaxations in coronavirus lockdown
Taj Mahal to reopen on July 6 amid relaxations in coronavirus lockdown
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In