Tamil Nadu elections: TVK dismisses alliance rumours with BJP ahead of polls, blames DMK for ‘false narrative’
“We would like to make it categorical that no talks of any kind have taken place with any specific parties or political leaders at any level,” TVK said.
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on Monday dismissed speculations around the party's talks with AIADMK-BJP to forge an alliance for the upcoming Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. It further alleged that the ruling DMK had spread a “false” narrative on the matter.
“We would like to make it categorical that no talks of any kind have taken place with any specific parties or political leaders at any level,” CTR Nirmal Kumar, TVK deputy general secretary, said. He added that false news was being spread by some social media handles and media outlet eyeing political gain, PTI news agency reported.
The party stated that in particular, claims regarding talks of an alliance between the TVK and BJP-AIADMK, and parties led by leaders VK Sasikala and S Ramadoss, are not true.
‘Baseless news’ spread to create confusion: TVK spokesperson
Kumar, who is also the principal spokesperson for TVK, said the “tactic of spreading false news” had been used to link TVK with various political parties, including the Congress, and deemed these to be contrary to the truth.
He alleged that such “baseless news” had been spread by members of the DMK to reportedly create confusion among the public and workers, PTI reported.
“Truth alone will triumph...responsible media outlets and social media users, please do not share rumours,” he said, urging people to verify and check the authenticity of the reports before circulating it further.
This comes a day after AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami clarified that neither he or any of his allies had held talks with actor-turned-politician and TVK chief Vijay for an alliance ahead of the April 23 polls in Tamil Nadu. “I have said this before. So far, AIADMK and leaders of its alliance parties have not held talks with the party that you have mentioned,” Palaniswami said in response to a question.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORArya Mishra
Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers.Read More