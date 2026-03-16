Tamil Nadu elections: TVK dismisses alliance rumours with BJP ahead of polls, blames DMK for ‘false narrative’

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on Monday dismissed speculations around the party's talks with AIADMK-BJP to forge an alliance for the upcoming Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. It further alleged that the ruling DMK had spread a “false” narrative on the matter. AIADMK had earlier clarified that neither he or any of his allies had held talks with actor-turned-politician and TVK chief Vijay. (PTI)

“We would like to make it categorical that no talks of any kind have taken place with any specific parties or political leaders at any level,” CTR Nirmal Kumar, TVK deputy general secretary, said. He added that false news was being spread by some social media handles and media outlet eyeing political gain, PTI news agency reported.

The party stated that in particular, claims regarding talks of an alliance between the TVK and BJP-AIADMK, and parties led by leaders VK Sasikala and S Ramadoss, are not true.

‘Baseless news’ spread to create confusion: TVK spokesperson Kumar, who is also the principal spokesperson for TVK, said the “tactic of spreading false news” had been used to link TVK with various political parties, including the Congress, and deemed these to be contrary to the truth.

He alleged that such “baseless news” had been spread by members of the DMK to reportedly create confusion among the public and workers, PTI reported.

“Truth alone will triumph...responsible media outlets and social media users, please do not share rumours,” he said, urging people to verify and check the authenticity of the reports before circulating it further.

This comes a day after AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami clarified that neither he or any of his allies had held talks with actor-turned-politician and TVK chief Vijay for an alliance ahead of the April 23 polls in Tamil Nadu. “I have said this before. So far, AIADMK and leaders of its alliance parties have not held talks with the party that you have mentioned,” Palaniswami said in response to a question.