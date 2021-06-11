Tamil Nadu extends lockdown, lets salons and liquor vends reopen in 27 districts

Tamil Nadu has extended the on-going lockdown by a week till June 21 but will allow staggered relaxations from Monday in view of the decline in new Covid-19 cases.

In 27 districts including state capital Chennai where the active Covid-19 caseload has declined, the government has decided to allow beauty parlours, salons and spas to reopen with 50% occupancy from 6am to 5pm. But they will have to keep the air conditioners switched off.

Public parks can also reopen between 6am and 9am to allow people to exercise. Housekeeping staff will also be allowed with e-registration and call taxis and auto rickshaws will be allowed to ply. Liquor vends operated by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation can also open from 10am to 5pm.

Schools, colleges and universities, which had been ordered to shut during the second Covid wave, have been allowed to open to process admissions for the next academic year.

Industries can function with 33 percent of its strength while information technology (IT) companies will be allowed to function with 20% workforce or a maximum of 10 employees.

Shops that sell household items such as mixy, grinder and refrigerators or repair electronic items can remain open from 9am to 2pm.

“As we open up, we must remember the virus is here to stay so we have to continue wearing masks, social distance and get vaccinated,” said Prabhdeep Kaur, deputy director, National Institute of Epidemiology.

Some relaxations have been announced for hotspot districts such as Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, where the active caseload is still high. Electricians, plumbers, housekeeping staff, motor technicians, carpenters and other self-employed workers will be allowed to work between 9am and 5pm. Rental vehicles and taxis can operate with three passengers, and autos with two passengers. People will, however, need to register online for permission to commute.

Tamil Nadu reported 15,759 fresh Covid cases across the state on Friday, taking the total to 23,24,597. The government has also reported 378 deaths taking the overall toll to 28,906. At 2,056 cases, Coimbatore reported the highest number of new cases in the state.