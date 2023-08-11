Cattle owner arrested in Tamil Nadu after cow attacks 9-yr-old in viral video

A cattle owner has been arrested in Tamil Nadu after his cow attacked a nine-year-old girl, the video of which went viral. The incident, which happened in Chennai's MMDA Colony, was caught in the video, where the girl was seen in a school dress and a cow, who was with its calf, attacked her with its horns. In over a minute-long video, the cow can be seen attacking the girl incessantly. Some men can be seen trying to divert and scare the cow away by throwing stones at it. While it moved away for a bit, it came back and attacked the girl, leaving her in a critical condition. While it moved away for a bit, the cow came back and attacked the girl, leaving her in a critical condition. (Screengrab)

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on the cattle owner and in a cattle shed the cow and its calf had been kept under observation in Chennai's Perambur area to ascertain if the cow was suffering from any diseases or whether the attack was a reason of an illness, news agency PTI reported.

As per the police, the girl was returning home from her school with her mother and her five-year-old brother.

The girl was treated at a hospital. Her mother filed a complaint and the 26-year old cow owner was arrested.

The police have filed a case against him for not maintaining the cattle properly and for allowing it to roam around.

As reported by PTI, GCC Commissioner J Radhakrishnan visited the girl in the hospital. He said that the child has been discharged after treatment. He termed the incident 'very unfortunate'. Radhakrishnan told reporters that a fine of ₹25,000 has been levied on the cattle owner.

“Cattle must not be allowed to stray into roads,” J Radhakrishnan said.

He added that in 2023, several cattle owners have been fined a total of ₹51 lakh for allowing the cattle to roam on the streets.

