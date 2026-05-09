Tamil Nadu government formation suspense continues; VCK yet to declare its stand

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), which won two seats in Tamil Nadu assembly elections on April 23, is yet to make its political stance on supporting Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) as suspense continues in the state over the formation of a new government. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) supporters outside VCK party headquarters in Chennai. (PTI)

VCK contested the assembly polls in under the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance. It was offered eight seats to contest but won in two assembly segments, Kattumannarkoil and Tindivanam.

The two seats by VCK holds key for the formation of government as actor-politician C Joseph Vijay has reached out to several parties including CPI, CPI(M), VCK, seeking their support to form the government.

The TVK, which won 108 seats, sought support from several smaller camps secure 118 seats in the 234-seat assembly. The CPI, CPI(M), which has two seats each, and Congress, with five seats extended support to TVK.

TVK still needs one more seat to touch the majority mark to form a government.

Vijay and his senior party functionaries met the governor Rajendra Arlekar for three consecutive days seeking to form the government. However, in a statement, the Lok Bhavan made it clear that TVK requires the majority support in the Tamil Nadu assembly which is essential for forming the government, has not been established.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said based on the decision taken by the Left parties, he would announce their stance to support TVK after holding his party’s executive committee meeting.

However, CPI Tamil Nadu secretary M Veerapandian while declaring his party’s support to TVK said, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi would follow suit as Thirumavalavan had told that he would align with the decision taken by the Left parties.

Later on Friday, as there was no communication from the VCK camp, a message by VCK’s Tindivanam legislator Vanni Arasu surfaced saying, “Even if you try to marginalise us, alienate us. We ourselves will decide that we are at the Centre.”

In another post, he said, “This is Thiruma’s time. (Thol Thirumavalavan). A share in the governance, a share in the power. Hereafter, we shall rise higher and higher.”

His comments indicated that his party would negotiate for the post of deputy chief minister and a ministerial berth in the TVK’ cabinet post their support to TVK.

Also Read:AMMK accuses Vijay’s TVK of ‘horse-trading’ over ‘forged’ support letter

However, on Saturday, VCK’s Villupuram MP D Ravikumar appealed in a social media post that reports being circulated claiming that VCK is seeking various positions and making demands to TVK are entirely contrary to the truth.

“We request the media not to lend credence to such reports. We further urge the media not to become complicit in attempts to malign the VCK.” Ravikumar, who is also the party’s general secretary, said.

On Friday, Thirumavalavan said his party would make a formal announcement on his party’s stand by 11am by inviting the press on Saturday. However, as large number of media, members of TVK and police personnel gathered at the party office of VCK, it was formally announced that they would declare their position later in the day.

Meanwhile, Vanni Arasu said, “The party would abide by the decision taken by the Thol Thirumavalavan. The decision taken by our leader is the party’s stand. The people have given a right opportunity for a share in governance and authority. VCK will always stand for the welfare and rights of Tamil Nadu.”

He continued, “Neither the party nor I have criticised anyone out of personal. Our criticism has only been political. We do not accept the governor’s rule. We want the people’s rule to be stablished. The governor’s actions are against the Constitution.”