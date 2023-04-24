Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Tamil Nadu government introduces ‘special license’ to serve liquor in banquets, marriage halls

Tamil Nadu government introduces ‘special license’ to serve liquor in banquets, marriage halls

BySnehashish Roy
Apr 24, 2023 10:43 AM IST

The state government has recently made amendments to its liquor rule and introduced a special licensing provision for serving liquor to guests, visitors.

A special license is now required in Tamil Nadu to serve liquor in convention centres, conference halls, banquet and marriage halls as well as sports stadiums and household functions. The state government has recently made amendments to the Tamil Nadu Liquor (License and Permit) Rule, 1981, and introduced a special licensing provision for serving liquor to guests, visitors and participants in the international, national summits and events, conferences, celebrations, festivals among other events.

Also read: Excise dept to issue MRP list with liquor permit for pvt events, says Harpal Singh Cheema

Tamil Nadu government made it mandatory to get special license to serve liquor at events, household functions.(File)

According to recently released order by the state government, annual charges for supplying of liquor at commercial places – convention centres, marriage halls, sport stadium etc – are 1,00,000 in areas under municipal corporation, 75,000 for municipality areas and 50,000 for other places. Similarly, licenses can also be availed on a daily basis with 11,000/day in areas under municipal corporation, 7,500 for municipality and 5,000/day for other places.

Notably, these licenses are also required to serve liquor to guests in event organised in non-commercial places including household parties, functions etc. Persons belonging to areas under the municipal corporation need to pay 11,000 for one time possession of the license. Similarly for events organised in municipality areas, license worth 7,500 will be required for one time supply of liquor and 5,000 for license in other places.

Also read: Pune state excise department tightens noose around violators

The government notice outlined that a no objection certificate is required from the commissioner of police in corporations and superintendent of police in districts to obtain the special license. “The licensee shall obtain his supplies from the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited Wholesale Depot nearest to the place of events or from such other source as the deputy commissioner/assistant commissioner (excise) may appoint or approve, subject to such conditions as he may stipulate and as per the quantity of the supplies approved by the deputy commissioner/assistant commissioner (excise),” the notice said.

The application for the special license must be made online a week prior to the event, the statement further said, adding that serving liquor may be allowed in pegs or bottles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Snehashish Roy

Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able....view detail

Topics
liquor tamil nadu
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP