Tamil Nadu witnesses heavy rain ranging from 150mm to 273mm

The state of Tamil Nadu has witnessed heavy rains in the month of July. Rainfall ranging from 150mm to 273mm was seen in the state on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, the India Meteorological Department wrote, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall (in mm) with extremely heavy falls recorded over Tamil Nadu during past 24 hours.” The weather department also mentioned the stations and the amount of rainfall they received in the past few hours.

A man shelters under an umbrella during a rainfall. (AFP)

It listed:

Villupuram - BASL Manampoondi - 273.0mm rainfall

Villupuram - RSCL 2 Soorapattu - 214.0mm rainfall

Villupuram - BASL Mugaiyur - 203.0mm rainfall

Villupuram - RSCL-2 Kedar - 150.0mm rainfall

Vellore - 85.1mm rainfall

Several parts of Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, received heavy rainfall during the wee hours of Thursday. Visuals from the city showed the difficulty of people as they took off on their journeys amid the heavy rain lashing in the state. The regional centre forecasted the weather conditions in Chennai earlier.

On Wednesday, the IMD also issued a warning about heavy rain in the coastal area of Andhra Pradesh.

The department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Kerala on July 13-14. A yellow alert has been issued for the districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Ksaragode on Thursday.

The southern part of India is expected to receive incessant rainfall till Sunday. The IMD forecasted heavy spells in areas of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday (July 11), coastal Andhra Pradesh till Wednesday (July 11-12), and South Interior Karnataka on Thursday and Friday (July 13-14).