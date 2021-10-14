Tamil Nadu local body polls 2021: All you need to know

Five months after it swept to power in Tamil Nadu, chief minister MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has registered yet another electoral victory, this time in the rural local body elections. Though the counting of votes took place on October 12, and the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) is yet to release official results, the ruling party is well ahead of the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Here's all you need to know:

(1.) The polls were held for elections to more than 27,000 posts, including 22,581 village panchayat ward councillors, 2901 village panchayat presidents, 1381 panchayat union ward members, 140 district panchayat ward members and 74 panchayat unions.

(2.) The exercise was conducted across two phases, one each on October 6 and 9, across nine districts: Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Tirupathur, Vellore and Villupuram.

(3.) The voter turnout in the first phase was 77.4 per cent, while that in the second and final phase was 73.27 per cent, according to the state poll body.

(4.) Besides the two major parties, other parties which contested these elections are the Paatali Makkal Katchi (PMK), actor-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK), actor Vijaykant-led Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) and Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK).

(5.) In the assembly elections, which took place in a single-phase on April 6, the DMK brought to an end the AIADMK's 10-year-rule. The Stalin-led alliance won 159 of the state's 234 assembly constituencies, while the AIADMK was victorious on 66 seats.