Tamil Nadu priest dies after fall while garlanding massive Hanuman statue

A 53-year-old priest with a temple in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal town died on Tuesday after he fell from an eight feet high stage while garlanding the 18-feet idol of Hanuman last Sunday, police said.

According to sources in Namakkal Police, Rajan alias Venkatesan fell down from the stage during a ritual.

“After he had conducted the milk abishegam ritual for Hanuman, Venkatesan was garlanding the idol with Tulsi. While he was trying to turn back, accidentally, he fell down from the eight feet high stage made for helping the priests to garland the massive idol,” the sources said.

Venkatesan was severely injured on his head and was admitted to a private hospital in Salem by the state government’s Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment trust (HR&CE).

The priest died on Tuesday afternoon due to blood loss.

