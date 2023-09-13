Tamil Nadu: Raids at premises linked to AIADMK MLA in disproportionate assets case

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Wednesday raided multiple locations linked to B Sathyanarayanan, AIADMK’s former MLA from Chennai’s T Nagar constituency on charges of possessing disproportionate assets accumulated from 2016-2021.

A 25-page FIR was filed on September 12 in the case. (Representative file image)

Along with his wife and daughter, he is accused of possessing properties in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

The 60-year-old Chennai leader had humble beginnings running a cycle shop, a milk vending shop along with renting CDs and cassettes in the city.

Later, the agency said he also enrolled as a contractor in the state’s Public Works Department and ran liquor shops under the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) in Chennai and Villupuram district.

Before he was elected as an MLA from T Nagar in 2016, his assets were worth ₹3.2 crore but along with his family, he had acquired assets worth ₹16.4 crore by end of 2021 by abusing his position, the agency said.

The complaint was filed by an activist, B R Aravindakshan.

