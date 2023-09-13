News / India News / ED searches 30 locations acrossTN in illegal sand mining case

ED searches 30 locations acrossTN in illegal sand mining case

ByDivya Chandrababu
Sep 13, 2023 12:32 AM IST

Enforcement Directorate officials conducted searches in 30 locations across Tamil Nadu over alleged illegal sale of sand mined from riverbeds. The raids targeted major sand mining contractors and are believed to be targeted against senior DMK leader Durai Murugan. The searches are likely to continue in the coming days.

Chennai: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Monday conducted simultaneous searches in about 30 locations across Tamil Nadu over alleged illegal sale of sand mined from riverbeds by contractors, the police said.

HT Image
HT Image

The searches have been carried out in the districts of Trichy, Namakkal, Vellore and Karur. The offices and residences of major sand mining contractors including S Ramachandran and ‘Dindigul’ Rathinam who hold sand mining and retail contracts in the state were raided by ED officials, police said.

The ED is yet to issue a statement on the raids conducted and its officials have not shared any information about the case. Besides this, the probe agency is also searching ten premises linked to one associate (name) of arrested minister V Senthil Balaji, who has been arrested on XXX (when) by the ED in a corruption case (related to) . He is presently in jail.

Ministers in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Tamil Nadu government have been under ED’s radar in the recent months. The agency arrested Balaji on June 14 on charges of money laundering in a case dating back to 2014. Later, the agency questioned higher education minister K Ponmudi and his son Gautham Sigamani, a parliamentarian, in July.

The ED had then said that its probe into Ponmudi is related to an “alleged issuance of red sand mining licences at five locations illegally by the him, who was the minister for mines” between 2007 and 2011.

Ponmudi had issued illegal licences for red sand mining to his son, relatives and some benami holders, and that a huge amount of hawala funds generated from this mining business was used to purchase companies abroad, the agency said.

The latest round of ED raids on sand mining is being seen as targeted against senior DMK leader Durai Murugan, who holds water and mining portfolios in the state, people familiar with the matter said.

ED officials fanned out at mining sites and sale depots following allegations that a huge quantity of sand mined from riverbeds were being sold at sand depots managed by the Tamil Nadu water resources department.

“Sand is sold only online through the water resources department in the state, so raids are to probe whether offline sales have happened,” an official said, requesting anonymity.

Ramachandran, Rathinam and another sand mining contractor Karikalan are closely associated with Durai Murugan, the officer added.

Later in the day, the agency also searched the office of the chief engineer of the Public Works Department, which manages sale of sand mining in the state.

Officials said the searches are likely to continue in the coming days. HT reached out to DMK leaders for a comment , but did not receive one.

Get Latest India News and G20 Summit Live news along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out