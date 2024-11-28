Cyclone Fengal live updates: Flight disruptions continue due to bad weather in Tamil Nadu
Cyclone Fengal live updates: IndiGo Airlines has notified passengers that flight services to and from Chennai, Tuticorin, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, and Salem will remain disrupted as a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to strengthen into a cyclone and head toward Tamil Nadu. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has begun working with Tamil Nadu state agencies to ensure the safety of seafarers amid the worsening weather. ICG ships, aircraft, and radar stations have issued warnings, advising fishing boats to return to harbors as the depression intensifies into a potential cyclone....Read More
IMD's update
The IMD earlier reported that the deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal had moved north-northwestward at a slow pace of 3 kmph in the past few hours.
According to the IMD, “Deep Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal remained practically stationary during past 6 hours at 2330 hours IST near latitude 9.0°N and longitude 82.1°E, about 100 km east-northeast of Trincomalee. To move nearly north-northwestwards skirting Sri Lanka coast and intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. To cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram around morning of 30th November as a deep depression with a wind speed of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph.”
Meanwhile, Pamban Port in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, witnessed strong winds on Wednesday due to the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal.
Rain in Puducherry
Puducherry chief minister N Rangasamy held an emergency meeting on Wednesday with officials from various departments to assess the situation caused by heavy rains in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions.
The Chief Minister instructed the Disaster Management, PWD, and Municipal departments to take immediate measures as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy rainfall in the next two days due to a deep depression. Officials were directed to relocate residents from low-lying areas to relief camps, and a 24/7 control room has been set up.
The meeting also reviewed the preparedness of various departments to address the rains and potential effects of Cyclone Fengal.
Meanwhile, all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal were closed on Wednesday following government orders.
Cyclone Fengal live updates: IMD on the movement of deep depression
Cyclone Fengal live updates: Regarding the movement of the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm, the IMD stated, “It is very likely to continue moving north-northwestwards, skirting the Sri Lanka coast, and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. Thereafter, it will continue moving north-northwestwards and approach the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts as a deep depression around the morning of 30th November.”
Cyclone Fengal live updates: Puducherry CM urges officials to take steps on war footing
Cyclone Fengal live updates: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy convened an emergency meeting on Wednesday with officials from various departments to assess the situation caused by heavy rainfall in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions.
The meeting also discussed the preparedness of departments to manage the ongoing rains and the potential impact of Cyclone Fengal.
According to a statement from the Chief Minister's office, Puducherry recorded 7.5 cm of rainfall in the 24 hours leading up to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, while Karaikal received 9.5 cm during the same period.
Cyclone Fengal live updates: Flight disruptions continue due to bad weather in Tamil Nadu
Cyclone Fengal live updates: IndiGo Airlines informed its passengers late Wednesday that flight services to and from Chennai, Tuticorin, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, and Salem would continue to be impacted.
"#6ETravelAdvisory: The weather conditions remain largely unchanged and continue to be unfavourable, with flights to/from #Chennai, #Tuticorin, #Madurai, #Tiruchirappalli & #Salem still impacted," the airline posted on X on Wednesday.
"Stay updated on your flight status via https://bit.ly/3DNYJqj. It's always better to be prepared to ensure smooth travels," it added.