Cyclone Fengal live updates: Flight disruptions continue due to bad weather in Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Fengal live updates: People watch high tides lashing at Marina Beach as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Fengal, in Chennai on Wednesday.

Cyclone Fengal live updates: IndiGo Airlines has notified passengers that flight services to and from Chennai, Tuticorin, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, and Salem will remain disrupted as a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to strengthen into a cyclone and head toward Tamil Nadu. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has begun working with Tamil Nadu state agencies to ensure the safety of seafarers amid the worsening weather. ICG ships, aircraft, and radar stations have issued warnings, advising fishing boats to return to harbors as the depression intensifies into a potential cyclone.

IMD's update

The IMD earlier reported that the deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal had moved north-northwestward at a slow pace of 3 kmph in the past few hours.

According to the IMD, “Deep Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal ​remained practically stationary during past 6 hours at 2330 hours IST near ​latitude 9.0°N and longitude 82.1°E, about 100 km east-northeast of Trincomalee. To move nearly north-northwestwards skirting Sri Lanka coast and intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. To cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram around morning of 30th November as a deep depression with a wind speed of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph.”

Meanwhile, Pamban Port in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, witnessed strong winds on Wednesday due to the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Rain in Puducherry

Puducherry chief minister N Rangasamy held an emergency meeting on Wednesday with officials from various departments to assess the situation caused by heavy rains in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

The Chief Minister instructed the Disaster Management, PWD, and Municipal departments to take immediate measures as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy rainfall in the next two days due to a deep depression. Officials were directed to relocate residents from low-lying areas to relief camps, and a 24/7 control room has been set up.

The meeting also reviewed the preparedness of various departments to address the rains and potential effects of Cyclone Fengal.

Meanwhile, all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal were closed on Wednesday following government orders.