close_game
close_game
News / India News / Tamil Nadu Rain LIVE Updates: Moderate rain predicted in Chennai, Vellore in next 3 hours
Live

Tamil Nadu Rain LIVE Updates: Moderate rain predicted in Chennai, Vellore in next 3 hours

Nov 30, 2023 11:23 AM IST
OPEN APP

Tamil Nadu Rain LIVE Updates: IMD has issued an orange alert for Chennai and its neighbouring districts for December 2 and 3.

Tamil Nadu Rain LIVE Updates: The southern state of Tamil Nadu has been grappling with incessant rainfall since Wednesday leading to the inundation of several low-lying areas, heavy traffic jams, and disruption to normal life. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Chennai and its neighbouring districts for December 2 and 3.

A scooterist drives amid gusty winds and heavy rain in Chennai,
A scooterist drives amid gusty winds and heavy rain in Chennai,(AP)

According to the weather agency, moderate thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain are very likely at a few places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Slipper Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur districts of state, Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

Schools in the capital city remain closed due to continuous heavy downpours. Several areas of the city face waterlogging due to incessant rainfall. Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Team is also on standby in Arakkonam town in view of the impending cyclone warning.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 30, 2023 11:23 AM IST

    NDRF on standby in Arakkonam

    The National Disaster Response Force Team (NDRF) is on standby in Arakkonam town in view of the impending cyclone warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

  • Nov 30, 2023 11:14 AM IST

    We have all equipment to jump into action if a flooding situation arises: Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner

    On heavy rains in Chennai due to cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal, Dr J Radhakrishnan, Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation said to ANI, "We've had unprecedented rain in a short period of time. The CM has been monitoring the situation. We've put 15 IAS officers in some parts of the city. Water is receding rapidly. 16000 workers, 491 motors, additional 150 tractor borner motroes also deployed. We have all equipment to jump into action if a flooding situation arises."

  • Nov 30, 2023 11:10 AM IST

    Lake Chembarambakkam to release 6000 cusecs of water

    The Kanchipuram District administration announced to increase the discharge of water from Chembarambakkam Lake from 2500 cusecs to 6000 cusecs from 8am on Thursday. The lake's storage had increased to 22.53 feet as against the capacity of 24 feet due to continous rainfall.

    The lake has a water capacity of 3.645 TMC and currently has a water reserve of 3.195 TMC and while the inflow is 452 cubic feet of water, 163 cubic feet of water is flowing out.

  • Nov 30, 2023 11:08 AM IST

    IMD predicts moderate rain in Chennai & 15 other districts for the next three hours

    IMD issues moderate rain and thunderstorm warning for Chennai, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Pudukottai & 12 other districts for the next three hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tamil nadu chennai rain + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out