Tamil Nadu records 7,819 new Covid-19 infections, Chennai adds 2,564 cases

Tamil Nadu reported 7,819 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, pushing the caseload to 9,54,948, while the toll mounted to 12,970 with 25 more deaths, the health department said.

According to a department bulletin, recoveries mounted to 8,87,663 today with 3,464 patients being discharged, leaving 54,315 active cases.

Chennai accounted for 2,564 new infections, taking the tally to 2,72,118. The metropolis also leads in the number of deaths with 4,344 fatalities.

A total of 97,668 samples were tested on Wednesday, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 2,07,84,108.

As many as 18 districts have clocked new infections in triple digits indicating a sharp increase of the virus spread.

Chengalpet reported 772 fresh cases today, Coimbatore 540, Cuddalore 175, Dindigul 112, Erode 153, Kancheepuram 124, Krishnagiri 156, Madurai 199, Nagapattinam 157, Salem 175, Thanjavur 158, Thiruvallur 383, Thiruvarur 108, Tuticorin 244, Tirunelveli 193, Tiruppur 225, Tiruchirappalli 216 and Vellore 113, the bulletin said.

As many as 34 people who arrived from various destinations, including the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, were among those who tested positive for the virus.

After formally flagging off 22 vehicles under the Centre's 'Tika Utsav', a three-day vaccination festival in Tamil Nadu, Health secretary J Radhakrishnan said out of the 2.02 crore people who were above 45 years, only 27 lakh have got themselves vaccinated.

These vehicles would be moving in parts of the state appealing to the eligible people to get vaccinated, he said.

While 18 vehicles would focus on other districts for the vaccination drive, four vehicles were allotted to Chennai.

Stating that the spread of virus has been on an upward trend at the national level and also in Tamil Nadu, he urged eligible people to get vaccinated. He also asked people to wear masks while going out, avoid crowds and not throng fish or vegetable markets.

"We are facing a cluster challenge. People should realise that and they should avoid thronging fish or vegetable markets," he said.

To a query, he said Chief Minister K Palaniswami today took stock of the Covid-19 situation and the health department was taking all steps on 'war-footing" to contain the spread.

He said the next two weeks was expected to be more challenging (in containing the spread of the virus) and a core committee meeting headed by the chief secretary would take necessary steps based on the daily COVID-19 tally.

The committee would submit its report to the Chief Minister, Radhakrishnan said.