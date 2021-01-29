IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Tamil Nadu's ruling alliance uneasy ahead of VK Sasikala's return
VK Sasikala((File photo))
VK Sasikala((File photo))
india news

Tamil Nadu's ruling alliance uneasy ahead of VK Sasikala's return

  • The AIADMK has established that they will not take Sasikala back. The leadership issued an unofficial gag order to its party members not to speak of her.
READ FULL STORY
By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:58 PM IST

Days ahead of the release of VK Sasikala from a Bengaluru hospital after a four-year jail sentence, comments emerged from those linked to the AIADMK and its partner, indicating a sense of uneasiness in the ruling alliance over her turn to the southern state.

Sasikala is likely to be back in the first week of February, according to her family, after she is discharged from Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital where is being treated for Covid-19.

After the ruling AIADMK established that they will not take her back, the leadership issued an unofficial gag order to its party members not to speak of Sasikala. The party also expelled a functionary from Tirunelveli for putting up a poster welcoming Sasikala on the day of her release from Bengaluru prison. But in the past few days, voices outside but linked to the AIADMK have not played by their rulebook.

AIADMK's coordinator O Paneerselvam's son, VP Jayapradeep tweeted a note wishing Sasikala a speedy recovery adding a caveat that his expression is humane and not political. Though Paneerselvam resigned as chief minister to make way for Sasikala and she, in turn, handpicked Palanswami to be chief minister while she served her jail term - they both rebelled against each other and against Sasikala at different stages. After several negotiations, Palaniswami and Paneerselvam merged their factions and expelled Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran from AIADMK in September 2017.

Also read: We take it seriously, Jaishankar tells Israel after blast near embassy in Delhi

AIADMK's ally the DMDK’s party treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth said she welcomes Sasikala's entry into active politics. “As a woman, she has my support,” said Premalatha, who has been the face of the party since her husband and actor-turned-party founder Vijayakanth’s has been ailing. Premalatha has asked the AIADMK to allot 41 seats to them as they did in 2011 when the DMDK was at its peak but has since fallen with no elected member currently.

Another actor-turned-politician S Karunas, an MLA elected on the AIADMK symbol, said that Sasikala made Palaniswami chief minister by thwarting Prime Minister Narendra’s Modi interests after supremo Jayalalithaa's death and those speaking against her should have a conscience. Karunas said that he will support the AIADMK government as Jayalalithaa and Sasiaka supported his political-caste outfit, Mukkulathor Pulipadai.

A section of the AIADMK doesn’t want to rock the status quo of the dual leadership of Palaniswami-Paneeerselvam. Sasikala’s supporters within the party differ. “Any party will have dissidents and even if some unhappy members join her, it will not impact us,” said a senior AIADMK leader. A few days ago, Palaniswami announced after meeting PM Modi in Delhi that Sasikala ceased to be an AIADMK member and she won’t be reinducted.

The ruling party’s ally, the BJP has not publicly commented on Sasikala’s release. At least three senior leaders have said that her induction into the party is the AIADMK’s decision. “We are not calling any shots as perceived,” said a BJP leader in the state, not willing to be named. “We are only looking to strengthen our party and defeat the DMK. For that goal, we have no objection to whoever wants to join our alliance.”

“Paneerselvam has silently accepted what Palaniswami has openly said,” says political commentator Ravindran Duraisamy. “They will not allow her into the party because they will be sidelined and it will be detrimental to their leadership. When Congress’ K Kamaraj contested, 30 per cent MLAs supported C Subramaniam. When Modi became chief minister, Keshubai Patel and others were against him. But when Sasikala became the AIADMK chief, almost all legislators supported her. She and Dhinakaran will have to take an anti-Modi stance for the benefit of their political interest.” On Paneerselvam’s son’s support, he says, “it is the Mukkulathor community sympathising with her.”

Dhinakaran’s party, the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), floated with Sasikala’s supporters celebrated in Bengaluru and across Tamil Nadu when she was released and are planning an elaborate welcome for her. AMMK cadres want her to regain control of the AIADMK and unite their factions. There is no clarity on Sasikala's political intentions as yet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vk sasikala aiadmk
app
Close
Delhi Police team near the Israel Embassy where a low-intensity explosion happened, in New Delhi on Friday.(ANI Photo)
Delhi Police team near the Israel Embassy where a low-intensity explosion happened, in New Delhi on Friday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Envelope addressed to Israeli Embassy recovered from blast site by cops: Report

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:32 PM IST
A minor IED blast took place near the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on Friday evening, police said. No one was injured.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Addressing the media ahead of the President’s address, which was boycotted by as many as 19 opposition parties, PM Modi said the coming decade is crucial for the country’s future. (PTI PHOTO).
Addressing the media ahead of the President’s address, which was boycotted by as many as 19 opposition parties, PM Modi said the coming decade is crucial for the country’s future. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

Budget to be a continuation of last year’s mini-budgets: PM Modi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:09 PM IST
  • The Prime Minister was referring to the 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package that was announced in five tranches in May as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Though India, Bangladesh and Nepal have ratified the pact, unless protocols are finalised, the agreement can’t be implemented.(AFP File Photo)
Though India, Bangladesh and Nepal have ratified the pact, unless protocols are finalised, the agreement can’t be implemented.(AFP File Photo)
india news

India and Bangladesh discuss development cooperation, defence line of credit

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:09 PM IST
  • Bangladesh is perceived as a key pillar of India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and has benefited from development cooperation worth about $9 billion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at UNSC Open Debate via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at UNSC Open Debate via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

‘Warm conversation’: Jaishankar on introductory phone call with Antony Blinken

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:56 PM IST
  • This was the latest in a series of formal contacts between the new US administration and India’s top leadership.
READ FULL STORY
Close
VK Sasikala((File photo))
VK Sasikala((File photo))
india news

Tamil Nadu's ruling alliance uneasy ahead of VK Sasikala's return

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:58 PM IST
  • The AIADMK has established that they will not take Sasikala back. The leadership issued an unofficial gag order to its party members not to speak of her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Approving the proposal submitted by the Chief Secretary of Karnataka would go a long way in instilling the much needed faith of this community in our system," he said in the letter, a copy of which was released to media here.(Bloomberg)
Approving the proposal submitted by the Chief Secretary of Karnataka would go a long way in instilling the much needed faith of this community in our system," he said in the letter, a copy of which was released to media here.(Bloomberg)
india news

Karnataka govt seeks Centre's nod for priority vaccination for teachers

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:53 PM IST
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, he said the staff of the education department, especially teachers, played a huge role in containing the pandemic through their on-field work, including maintenance of containment zones.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Not asking for the moon: Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said the farmers were fighting for their right and had the support of his government
Not asking for the moon: Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said the farmers were fighting for their right and had the support of his government
india news

‘Not asking for the moon’: Amarinder Singh nudges Centre to repeal 3 farm laws

By Vinod Sharma, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:59 PM IST
  • Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh argues that the only way to end the impasse over the three farm laws is dialogue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India’s economy recovered faster than expected in the September quarter as a pick-up in manufacturing helped GDP clock a lower contraction of 7.5 per cent and held out hopes for further improvement on better consumer demand.(AP)
India’s economy recovered faster than expected in the September quarter as a pick-up in manufacturing helped GDP clock a lower contraction of 7.5 per cent and held out hopes for further improvement on better consumer demand.(AP)
india news

Economists divided over Economic Survey's growth projections

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:01 PM IST
Earlier in the day, Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian projected an 11% growth for 2021-22, aided by V-shaped recovery and a 7.7% contraction for the current year. It also projects a lower 6.8% growth in 2022-23.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader P. Chidambaram during a press conference(PTI)
Congress leader P. Chidambaram during a press conference(PTI)
india news

New definition of reform, democracy: Chidambaram slams Economic Survey

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:49 PM IST
Chidambaram also pointed out the "best decision" of the Centre. "The best decision taken by the government is the decision not to print the Economic Survey." he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Smriti Irani said the former Congress president does not want a peaceful resolution of the ongoing farmers’ stir. (PTI PHOTO).
Union minister Smriti Irani said the former Congress president does not want a peaceful resolution of the ongoing farmers’ stir. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

‘Never before….a political leader calling for violence’: Irani on Rahul Gandhi

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:46 PM IST
  • The BJP leader added that the Gandhi scion has not uttered a word of support or consolation for the police personnel and mediapersons who were injured in the violence that erupted on January 26.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In September 2020, the Central Bureau of Investigation had registered a case and arrested two BSF commandants and one local businessman who were allegedly involved in cattle smuggling along south Bengal.(PTI)
In September 2020, the Central Bureau of Investigation had registered a case and arrested two BSF commandants and one local businessman who were allegedly involved in cattle smuggling along south Bengal.(PTI)
india news

2 BSF officers dismissed, 6 transferred for involvement in cattle smuggling

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:33 PM IST
The state’s ruling Trinamool Congress had recently lodged a complaint with the Election Commission alleging that a section of BSF personnel were threatening people living along the border areas and asking them to vote for a particular political party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A three-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan noted the hardship pointed out by the petitioner and posted the matter for hearing after four weeks. (HT FILE PHOTO).
A three-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan noted the hardship pointed out by the petitioner and posted the matter for hearing after four weeks. (HT FILE PHOTO).
india news

SC issues notice on plea to fill vacancies at PMLA Tribunal

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:20 PM IST
  • The petition filed by a lawyer, Amit Sahni, pointed out that pendency of cases at the Appellate Tribunal were causing immense hardship to litigants as the post of the tribunal’s Chairman has been vacant since September 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In that communication, Hazare had said he had written to the prime minister and Union agriculture minister five times on the plight of farmers but to no avail.(File Photo)
In that communication, Hazare had said he had written to the prime minister and Union agriculture minister five times on the plight of farmers but to no avail.(File Photo)
india news

Hazare announces indefinite fast, calls it off hours later

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:13 PM IST
In a statement earlier in the day, Hazare (84) had announced that he will be starting the hunger strike from his village Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The woman was rushed to a hospital where the doctor declared her brought dead. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The woman was rushed to a hospital where the doctor declared her brought dead. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

26-year-old woman's throat slit in front of daughter, 5, by stalker: Police

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:06 PM IST
The accused Saurabh Gottre has been arrested and two others detained by police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The FIR accused the show and makers of hurting the religious, social and regional sentiments of the first informant and being instrumental in advancing ill feelings and animosity.(File photo)
The FIR accused the show and makers of hurting the religious, social and regional sentiments of the first informant and being instrumental in advancing ill feelings and animosity.(File photo)
india news

Allahabad HC stays arrest of ‘Mirzapur’ makers Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani

By JItendra Sarin | Edited by Arpan Rai, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:05 PM IST
The FIR was registered against Akhtar and Sidhwani and they were accused of the improper and indecent portrayal of the town of Mirzapur and outraging religious beliefs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP