Tamil Nadu: Stalin's 1st budget reduces petrol price by 3 per litre

The DMK government will face a deficit of ₹1,160 crore a year, as the state government announced a major relief by reducing the petrol price by ₹3 per litre in the first budget of MK Stalin's government.

"Tamil Nadu has 2.6 cores of people using two-wheelers. ₹3 is reduced in petrol by the Tamil Nadu government. Because of this government will face a ₹1,160 crores deficit," said finance minister Palanivel Thiagarajan. This is being seen as a masterstroke by Stalin at a time when fuel price is burning a hole in the pocket of the middle-class people across the country.

Climate change was another important sector that got a huge outlay of ₹500 crore in the budget. Stalin's poll promise of providing a monthly amount of ₹1,000 to women members was also taken into account.

Here are the top highlights of Stalin's first budget

> Petrol price to become cheaper in the state by ₹3 per litre.

> ₹703 crore granted as subsidy for free bus travel for women.

> Chief Minister's Insurance Scheme will be implemented from this year at a cost of ₹1,046 crore.

> Chennai will get three new flyovers. Efforts will be taken to make Chennai poster-free.

> Maternity leave period extended to 12 months from 9 months.

> Chennai Metro Rail Phase 2 will be completed by 2025.

> ₹3,800 crore for rural housing.

> ₹1,725 crore has been allocated for theMGR lunch scheme for the year 2021-22.

DMK government's first budget after coming to power in May was also the first paperless budget in the history of Tamil Nadu.

