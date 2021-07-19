Tamil Nadu to vaccinate residents of pilgrim towns

Tamil Nadu government has decided to vaccinate the residents of pilgrim towns in the state, reported Tamil newspaper Dina Thanthi on Monday. Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian announced the government’s decision while he was inaugurating the vaccination camp at Little Mount in Chennai, a Christian pilgrim centre in the city famous for its shrine Our Lady of Good Health and the cave where St Thomas, the apostle lived.

Tamil Nadu has no dearth of pilgrim centres belonging to all religions in districts such as Rameswaram, Tiruvannamalai, Madurai, Tiruchendur and Palani, and Christian pilgrimage sites like Velankanni, Poondi and Islamic centres like Nagore. Thousands of pilgrims from every corner of the country visit these pilgrimage towns every year.

Subramanian said that the Tamil Nadu government is conducting special vaccine drives for pregnant women, nursing mothers, traders, corporate workers, and differently abled at present. As the next step, the government has decided to vaccinate all the residents of pilgrim towns as well as tourist spots in the state.

The district collectors of Ramanathapuram, Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam have been instructed to vaccinate the residents of Rameswaram, Tiruvannamalai, Velankanni and Nagore pilgrim towns by July end, the minister said. The focus will be on all the pilgrimage centres and tourist spots, he mentioned.

Subramanian also ruled out the prevalence of the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 in the state. He also informed that the 43 inmates of Children Home in Kariampatti in Kanchipuram district found to be Covid-19 positive were treated at the District Hospital and Covid centre at Ezhichur. All of them were cured and returned to the Children Home.

The state government is also keen to vaccinate children below five years against pneumonia with pneumococcal vaccine. The vaccination drive for pneumonia commenced at Poonamallee last week. All the children below five years in the state will be vaccinated against pneumonia, the minister added.

