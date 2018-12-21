1995 Tandoor murder case: Delhi high court orders release of convict Sushil Sharma

The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered the release of Sushil Sharma, convicted for killing and burning wife in a ‘tandoor’ in 1995.

The court had on Tuesday sought to know why the sentence review board (SRB) had rejected Sharma’s premature release on grounds of “brutality”, despite the Supreme Court ruling there was no evidence that he had chopped his wife’s body.

Convicted of the murder of his wife, Naina Sahani, in what was later known as the ‘tandoor murder case’, Sharma had been accused of chopping his wife’s body and putting it in a tandoor (clay oven).

In 2003, a city court awarded him death sentence which was later upheld by the Delhi High Court in 2007. In 2013, the SC commuted his death sentence stating that there was “no evidence” of Sharma chopping his wife’s body.

