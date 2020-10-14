e-paper
Home / India News / No mob attack on Tanishq store in Gujarat: Police

No mob attack on Tanishq store in Gujarat: Police

Reports had surfaced earlier in the day that angry with an inter-faith advertisement released by the brand, some people attacked the store in Gandhidham.

india Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 15:17 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The police in Gujarat rubbished reports of attack on a store of jewellery brand Tanishq in Kutch district.
The police in Gujarat rubbished reports of attack on a store of jewellery brand Tanishq in Kutch district. Reports had surfaced earlier in the day that angry with an inter-faith advertisement released by the brand, some people attacked the store in Gandhidham.

The reports started making rounds after a picture of an apology note put up by a showroom of Tanishq went viral on the internet. “We apologise to Hindu community of Kutch on the shameful advertisement of Tanishq,” the handwritten note purportedly read.

Reports also claimed that the store manager was forced to write the letter.

“No such attack has taken place,” said Mayur Patil, Superintendent of Police, Kutch-East, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The note was put up on the store’s door on October 12, and has since been removed, PTI further quoted police officials as saying.

The Tanishq ad, which received a lot of criticism on social media after its release, showed a Muslim family celebrating a baby shower of their Hindu daughter-in-law. The jewellery brand withdrew the ad after receiving massive backlash.

