Tanushree Dutta files police complaint against Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya

Dutta, 34, has accused actor Nana Patekar of physically and sexually harassing her during the shoot of a 2008 film Horn OK Pleasse.

india Updated: Oct 06, 2018 22:18 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mumbai: Actress Tanushree Dutta during an interview in Mumbai, on Aug 2, 2018. (IANS File Photo)

Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta on Saturday filed a complaint at Mumbai’s Oshiwara police station against actor Nana Patekar and choreographer and film director Ganesh Acharya in connection with a 2008 movie set incident, news agency ANI reported.

She had also claimed that Nana demanded she should shoot a lewd step with him and when she refused, members of a political party were called who threatened her and vandalised her car.

Nana had dismissed the allegations while a journalist and an assistant director on the film corroborated Tanushree’s account.

A number of Bollywood personalities have spoken in Tanushree’s favour including Farhan Akhtar, Kajol, Ayushmann Khurrana and Priyanka Chopra.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 22:16 IST

