 Tapas Roy who quit TMC over Sandeshkhali issue joins BJP
Tapas Roy who quit TMC over Sandeshkhali issue joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Tapas Roy who quit TMC over Sandeshkhali issue joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls

ByHT News Desk
Mar 06, 2024 06:01 PM IST

Tapas Roy resigned from TMC on Monday after expressing displeasure over the functioning of the party.

Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Tapas Roy on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Senior TMC MLA Tapas Roy resigned from the TMC on Monday after expressing displeasure over the functioning of the party.

Trinamool Congress leader, Tapas Roy(HT_PRINT)
Trinamool Congress leader, Tapas Roy(HT_PRINT)

Roy also expressed worries about the manner in which the Sandeshkhali village controversy was managed.

"I have submitted my resignation as an MLA to the assembly speaker. I am now a free bird," Roy had said after resigning from the party.

"I am really disappointed with the way the party is functioning. I am fed up with so many allegations of corruption levelled against the party and the government. Secondly, I do not support the way the Sandeshkhali issue was handled," he told reporters.

Roy also criticized the TMC leadership for failing to support him when the Enforcement Directorate raided his residence on BB Ganguly Street in central Kolkata in January, regarding alleged irregularities in civic body recruitments.

Tapas Roy was first elected as MLA on the Congress ticket in 1996 from the Vidyasagar assembly constituency. Roy won the 2001 assembly elections on a TMC ticket from Bara Bazar. He moved to Baranagar assembly constituency in North 24 Paraganas district in 2011 and had been a TMC legislator from the seat since then.

Roy was also the deputy chief whip of TMC.

Follow Us On