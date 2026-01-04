'Targeting terrorists, not countries': BJP leaders on Owaisi's request to PM on 26/11 mastermind as US attacks Venezuela

“Under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, India has responded to terrorist attacks by targeting terrorists, not countries. We are a responsible nation and the world’s largest democracy, and we seek to maintain cordial relations with all neighbours, big or small. We do not fall for any kind of provocation," BJP MP Ghulam Ali Khatana said.

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday responded to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's remark that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should bring back masterminds of the 26/11 terror attack from Pakistan to India just like US President Donald Trump captured and brought Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro to New York .

Bihar minister Dilip Jaiswal quipped following Owaisi's statement and said, “Asaduddin Owaisi is known for sensational news. He is advising US President Donald Trump. I pray that the US President Donald Trump will consider his advice.”

What did Owaisi say? During a rally on Saturday, Lok Sabha MP, Owaisi, cited the example of US military's air strikes on Venezuela and capture of President Nicolas Maduro and said PM Modi should also bring back masterminds of the 26/11 terror attack from Pakistan to India.

Also read: ‘Deep concern’: India on US action against Venezuela, capture of President Maduro

“If US President Donald Trump can abduct Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from his own country, then you (Prime Minister Modi) can also go to Pakistan and bring back the mastermind of the 26/11 terrorist attacks to India,” Owaisi said, as he also referred to Saudi's attack on separatist camp Yemen.

His remarks came after US military raided Venezuela in overnight operations on Saturday and captured Maduro and his wife. The couple was brought them to New York where they are likely to be imprisoned in federal custody and face criminal charges in connection with a Justice Department indictment accusing them of a role in narco-terrorism conspiracy.

Also read: US just lifted the president of Venezuela. Is it allowed to do so? What international law says

“We are telling you Modiji, you can also go into Pakistan and bring back those cruel people who hatched the conspiracies against Mumbai, be it Masood Azhar or LeT's ruthless devils,” Owaisi said.