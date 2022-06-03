Tata Projects gets contract to build Noida International Airport: YIAPL

Noida: Tata Projects Limited has been selected to construct the upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA) at Greater Noida’s Jewar, the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) said in a statement on Friday, announcing its engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor.

The Tata Group’s infrastructure and construction arm, Tata Projects will construct the terminal, runway, airside infrastructure, roads, utilities, landside facilities and other ancillary buildings at the airport, the YIAPL statement said.

“With the award of this EPC contract, our project enters the next phase, which will witness a rapid increase in the pace of construction activities on site. Together with Tata Projects, we’re working to deliver a passenger terminal, runway, and other airport infrastructure with a capacity of 12 million passengers annually, by 2024,” YIAPL chief executive officer Christoph Schnellmann said.

YIAPL is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Swiss developer Zurich Airport International AG, the Swiss company that won the 2019 bid to develop India’s largest airport.

The greenfield facility, located roughly 70km from Delhi, spread across 1,334 hectares, will be India’s largest airport and have a capacity to handle 12-million passengers per annum in the first phase.

Schnellmann said the company was aiming to enable, promote and strengthen the all-inclusive sustainable development of the aviation ecosystem in India.

“We are proud to be entrusted the EPC works for the greenfield Noida International Airport at Jewar. Tata Projects will work closely with YIAPL to deliver India’s most advanced and environment-friendly airport on time. We shall deploy the latest technologies in its construction while meeting the highest standards of quality, safety, and sustainability,” said Vinayak Pai, CEO and MD designate, Tata Projects Limited.

Tata Projects has previously worked on the new Parliament building, Mumbai trans-harbour link, multiple stretches of dedicated freight corridors, and metro rail lines across various cities including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Chennai. It has also built the Prayagraj Airport terminal in a record time of 11 months.

Following the ground-breaking ceremony by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2021, preparation for EPC activities had been initiated with earthworks and boundary construction at the site. With the closure of the EPC contract, the first phase of the airport is on track to be delivered within three years of the commencement of the concession period.

According to YIAPL, the upcoming airport will combine Indian culture and hospitality with Swiss technology and efficiency to develop a modern, user-friendly design, inspired by India. The passenger terminal will encompass parameters such as short and efficient passenger flows, digital services, and commitment to minimal environmental impact. NIA will be a digital airport in India, enabling contactless travel and personalized services for families, the elderly and business travellers.