Taxi drivers booked for fake social media posts on ‘stone-pelting’ on Amarnath pilgrims

The police have booked some taxi drivers here for allegedly circulating a false social media post, claiming occurrence of stone pelting on Amarnath pilgrims and scaring them.

The police said they have booked taxi drivers from two different groups for depicting the broken and damaged window panes of their taxis’ as having been caused due to stone-pelting on pilgrims.

They said a travel agency operating near Jammu railway station had hired some taxis from outside the state to ferry Amarnath pilgrims, irritating the local taxi operators and leading to a clash between the two groups on Sunday.

The police said the window panes of several taxis were damaged in the clash.

The situation, however, took an ugly turn when some taxi drivers, with the intention to settle personal scores, posted fake information on social media claiming stone-pelting attack on Amarnath pilgrims in Jammu and causing fear among the pilgrims, a police official said.

The official said an FIR under various sections of Ranbir Penal Code and the Tourist Trading Act was registered against both the parties and the persons who have posted “concocted and baseless” information on the social media.

The police has begun investigation in the case but no arrests have been made so far, the official said.