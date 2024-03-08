 TDP chief Naidu, Pawan Kalyan call on Shah in Delhi; talks on alliance possible | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / TDP chief Naidu, Pawan Kalyan call on Shah in Delhi; talks on alliance possible

TDP chief Naidu, Pawan Kalyan call on Shah in Delhi; talks on alliance possible

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Mar 08, 2024 07:58 AM IST

It is more or less confirmed that the BJP would join the TDP-JanaSena alliance, which has already declared a list of 99 candidates for the assembly elections to the 175-member House, people aware of the development said

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu and JanaSena Party chief Pawan Kalyan met Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Thursday night amid speculations of forging an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to fight the assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh together, people aware of the matter said.

There are speculations of forging an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to fight the assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh together. (ANI)
There are speculations of forging an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to fight the assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh together. (ANI)

Naidu left for New Delhi by a special flight from Hyderabad in the afternoon following a call from BJP top leadership a day before. Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, too, joined Naidu in Delhi. “Both of them went to Shah’s residence together and began the talks,” a TDP leader privy to the development said, requesting anonymity. The leader added that BJP national president JP Nadda also took part in the negotiations.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

It is more or less confirmed that the BJP would join the TDP-JanaSena alliance, which has already declared a list of 99 candidates for the assembly elections to the 175-member House. “Naidu and Pawan would be discussing the number of seats and constituencies where the BJP wants to contest in Andhra Pradesh. A clarity would emerge in a day or two,” the leader said. “Both the TDP and JanaSena chiefs would stay put in Delhi on Friday as well to continue talks.”

In Andhra Pradesh, both Lok Sabha and assembly polls are held simultaneously.

Sharing details of the ongoing negotiations, the TDP leader quoted above said the BJP has asked for five Lok Sabha seats and a dozen assembly seats to contest in the southern state. “Naidu has no objection in giving five Lok Sabha seats to the BJP, but he may not offer it more than eight assembly seats,” the leader added.

If the alliance works out, the three parties would release a common election manifesto, which is most likely to be done at a public meeting in Tirupati or Amaravati, the TDP leader added.

Experience the old-world charm of Delhi through a heritage walk with HT! Participate now.

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On