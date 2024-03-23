TDP releases fresh list of candidates for LS, Andhra state elections

Former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday released the list of candidates for 13 Lok Sabha seats and 11 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh going to elections on May 13. **EDS: IMAGE VIA @JaiTDP ON SATURDAY, MARCH 9, 2024** New Delhi: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu meets BJP President J P Nadda, in New Delhi, Friday, March 8, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI03_09_2024_000493A) (PTI)

The TDP, which has an alliance with the JanaSena Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming elections in the state, is contesting in 144 assembly seats out of 175 in the state and 17 out of the 25 seats, leaving 10 assembly seats and six Lok Sabha to the BJP and 21 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats to the JanaSena.

The TDP had earlier announced candidates for 94 assembly seats in the first list released on February 24 and another 34 assembly seats in the second list on March 11. With the release of the three lists, the TDP has announced 139 candidate names, while five names are yet to be finalised.

For the Lok Sabha seats, Naidu released the names of 13 candidates and is yet to announce the names for the remaining four seats.

The first list of MP candidates for the general elections comprises: Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu for Srikakulam, Mathkumilli Bharath for Visakhapatnam, Ganti Harish Madhur for Amalapuram, Putta Mahesh Yadav for Eluru, Kesineni Sivanath for Vijayawada, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar for Guntur, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu was given the MP ticket for Narasaraopet, T Krishna Prasad for Bapatla, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy for Nellore, Daggumalla Prasad Rao for Chittoor, Balusupati Nagaraju (Panchalingala Nagaraju) for Kurnool, Byreddy Shabari for Nandyal, and B K Parthasarathi for Hindupur.

Of these 13 candidates, Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy are from YSR Congress Party. Another YSRCP leader Magunta Raghava Reddy, son of sitting YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, is likely to get the ticket for Ongole Lok Sabha seat. “His name is expected to figure in the second list,” a TDP leader familiar with the development said.

Naidu asserted that the TDP had joined NDA for the sake of the state’s interests. He said that for Lok Sabha polls, the party is fielding leaders who can raise their voice in Parliament and fight for the state. He sought people’s support for the party candidates.

Meanwhile, the third list of TDP candidates for the assembly elections include: Gouth Sirisha from Srikakulam, Govinda Rao from Pathapatnam, Gondu Shankar from Srikakulam, Kola Lalitha Kumari from S Kota, Vanamadi Venkateshwar Rao from Kakinada City, Ayina Bathula Ananda Rao from Amalapuram, Bode Prasad from Penamaluru, Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad from Mylavaram, Chadalavada Aravind Babu from Narasaraopet, Malakondaiay Yadav from Chirala and Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy from Sarvepalli.

Naidu claimed that the third list incorporates inclusivity and reflects public opinion. He said each candidate was carefully selected, taking into account the preferences and needs of the electorate.

However, the TDP chief has not confirmed the seats of Ganta Srinivasa Rao, who is aspiring for Bheemili, Devineni Uma Maheshwara Rao who is likely to get the ticket, as Naidu preferred Vasantha Krishna Prasad from Mylavaram, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, who aspired for Pendurthi seat and Kala Venkat Rao Etcherla.

