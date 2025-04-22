TDP slams YSRCP after ex-intelligence chief Anjaneyulu's arrest in harassment case

Andhra Pradesh home minister Vangalapudi Anitha stated on Tuesday that former intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu had been arrested in relation to a case involving the alleged harassment of actor-model Kadambari Narendra Kumar Jethwani, reported news agency PTI. Andhra Pradesh home minister Vangalapudi Anitha slammed the YSRCP regime after the arrest of former intelligence chief PSR Anajaneyulu(Vangalapudi Anitha/Facebook)

"Today, former intelligence chief Anjaneyulu has also been arrested in this matter (Jethwani case). We are going ahead transparently. Without evidence, department (police) officials will not take any action. After gathering all the evidence, we are taking some action," the minister told a news channel.

Anjaneyulu was suspended for allegedly “hastily arresting” and “harassing” the actor without a proper investigation in the case filed against her during the former YSRCP regime in the state.

Along with Anjaneyulu, former Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata and then Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada, Vishal Gunni, were suspended last year after an inquiry revealed their role in the alleged harassment of the model.

The Andhra Pradesh home minister stated that seven people had been accused in connection with Jethwani's case. YSRCP leader Kukkala Vidyasagar has already been arrested in the case.

Anitha added that there was no need for the TDP-led NDA government to trouble anybody and that those who had committed mistakes would have to face punishment.

She also alleged that certain officials had worked to win the favour of the former CM, ministers and influential political leaders, and none were facing the consequences of their actions during the YSRCP regime.

Anitha also cited the arrest of senior IAS officer Yerra Srilakshmi for alleged illegal mining under the YSRCP government, and questioned why only those who worked under the YSRCP faced charges and not those under the TDP government.

"Even we were in opposition several times. We (TDP leaders) were booked, but no official was subjected to any hardship because of us. We can vouch for it. But why officials, who worked under your (YSRCP) government are being required to stand before the law for committing mistakes? You have to introspect it," she said.

TDP on the arrest of Anjaneyulu

In a post on X on Tuesday, the TDP hit out at Jagan Reddy and the YSRCP government over the arrest of former intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu.

They said, “Trusting Jagan. Another IPS officer jailed for illegal activities. IPS officer PSR Anjaneyulu was arrested in an incident where the entire government machinery harassed a woman on the orders of then-Jagan Reddy. It is known that while working as the Intelligence Chief in the YSRCP government, he did as Jagan said and harassed a woman with the CMO of Tadepalli as a witness.”

Further, they alleged, “The then-Jagan Reddy mafia government tried to use their positions, their status, their power, their officials, their advisors, and their entire government machinery on a single woman and subjugate her. Today, to bring justice to that woman, the coalition government has already arrested YSRCP leader Kukkala Vidyasagar, suspended three IPS officers, and today arrested senior IPS officer PSR Anjaneyulu.”

Early on Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh CID Police arrested Anjaneyulu from Hyderabad. Visuals of the former intelligence chief being brought from Hyderabad to Vijayawada went viral as well.