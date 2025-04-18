A row erupted in Tirupati town of Andhra Pradesh after YSR Congress party leaders staged a protest on being denied entry into the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) gaushala (cowshed) over cow deaths allegedly due to the administration’s negligence. Row erupts over cattle deaths in TTD cowshed

The tension has been simmering in the temple town for the last one week since YSRCP leaders, led by former Tirupati MLA and ex-chairman of TTD trust board Karunakar Reddy Bhumana, alleged more than 100 bovines died in the TTD cowshed over the administration’s negligence in last one month.

As a mark of protest, Reddy lay on the road and he was joined by Tirupati MP M Gurumoorthy and others after police prevented them from visiting the facility, leading to a war of words between the ruling party and the opposition.

While YSRCP accused the TDP-led government of using police to suppress evidence of “mismanagement”, TDP MLA B Sudheer Reddy accused the former of “engaging in politics” over cow protection and hurting the sentiments of Hindu devotees.

“Those relishing beef abroad are politicising cow reverence here,” Reddy said.

Reddy also dared Bhumana to visit the cowshed and apologise for his remarks. “If he’s scared, we’ll arrange SP-level security but why hide like a thief?” he said.

Accepting the challenge, Bhumana along with hundreds of his followers, began a rally to the cowshed on Thursday, but was stopped by the police citing law and order situation.

“If Bhumana wants, he can visit the cowshed with his gunmen and personal assistant,” Tirupati superintendent of police (SP) V Harshavardhan Raju said.

However, Bhumana insisted that he would go there along with his party workers and staged a dramatic protest by lying on the road.

“The government denied us entry because they fear the truth,” Bhumana hit back, challenging the authorities to allow inspection of the cowshed and prove maintenance standards.

Tension erupted in the temple town after Bhumana posted a few pictures of cow carcasses in the TTD cowshed on social media on April 9 alleging the administration’s neglect, a charge strongly refuted as “false” by TTD chairman BR Naidu.

“It is a completely false allegation and is nothing but a conspiracy to tarnish the reputation of TTD. There is no negligence in the management of cattle in TTD Goshala, where cows are provided proper nutrition and necessary medical services from time to time,” Naidu had said on April 13.