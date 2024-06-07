TDP unleashing terror even before forming the govt, alleges YSRCP

YSR Congress party, headed by caretaker chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Thursday accused Telugu Desam Party of unleashing a reign of terror and violence in different parts of the state even before forming the new government after winning the latest assembly elections in the state. Some miscreants pelted stone on chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a poll rally on Saturday. (ANI)

A delegation of YSRCP leaders led by Rajya Sabha MP S Niranjan Reddy and comprising several other senior leaders including MPs, MLAs and former MLAs, met state governor S Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada and complained against the violent attacks on their party leaders, allegedly by the TDP.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Niranjan Reddy alleged that there has been a severe and organised violence being perpetrated by the TDP leaders and cadre on the sympathisers and supporters of the YSRCP in the last two days.

“More importantly, YSRCP supporters belonging to SCs, STs, minorities and OBCs are being targeted by the TDP leaders, who are forcing them to leave the villages and their homes under the threat of attacks and even killings. There is a systematic destruction of their properties,” the YSRCP MP alleged.

Also Read | YSRCP wiped out in 8 of 13 Andhra districts

The party enclosed newspaper reports and video clippings of the violent attacks allegedly by the TDP leaders in different parts of the state to substantiate its allegations. “Unfortunately, the law enforcing machinery has remained a mute spectator to this large scale violence,” Reddy alleged and requested the governor to intervene and restore the law and order.

Earlier, Jagan took to X to allege that the TDP was creating an atmosphere of fear among the people even before officially forming the new government. “Private and government properties such as the village secretariats and Rythu Bharosa Kendras are being destroyed. There is no safety for YSRCP leaders and activists,” the outgoing chief minister said in his post on X.

Also Read | Poor infra, debts: How Jagan lost grip over Andhra Pradesh

He alleged that the police department has succumbed to pressures from the new ‘ruling party,’ and lamented that the peace that prevailed during YSRCP’s five-year rule has been shattered.

“I appeal to the governor to immediately intervene and rein in the yellow gangs’ atrocities to protect lives, properties, and government assets,” he added.