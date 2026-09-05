Teachers' Day: UP CM extends greetings, hails educators' role in passing on tradition of knowledge

"Since ancient times, Uttar Pradesh has been a sacred land of knowledge, spiritual practice, and cultural values. Kashi illuminated the world with the light of knowledge, while Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon at Sarnath. Ayodhya, Mathura-Vrindavan, and Prayagraj have also been major centres of the Sanatan tradition of knowledge," he said.

Sharing a reel on his Instagram account, the chief minister cited Uttar Pradesh's ancient tradition of knowledge and highlighted the pivotal role teachers play in the modern education system.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday extended his best wishes to educators for Teachers' Day, acknowledging the contribution of those who are passing on the state's "unique tradition of knowledge to the new generation in a modern context".

What responsibilities do teachers hold in today’s educational environment according to recent discussions?

What responsibilities do teachers hold in today’s educational environment according to recent discussions?

What is the significance of Teachers' Day in India?

What is the significance of Teachers' Day in India?

How does UP CM Yogi Adityanath view the role of teachers in modern education?

How does UP CM Yogi Adityanath view the role of teachers in modern education?

"The spiritual practices of 88,000 sages at Naimisharanya enriched the Indian tradition of knowledge. It was from this very land that the great traditions of Ayurveda, spirituality, philosophy and Indian knowledge and science evolved," he added.

The chief minister said that today, the state's teachers are shaping the future of the new generation by integrating this glorious tradition of knowledge with modern education, technology and innovation.

He paid tribute to the teachers who are passing on the state's unique tradition of knowledge to the new generation in a modern context, according to a statement released here.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath also paid tribute to former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.

"On the birth anniversary of the renowned educationist, great philosopher, eminent proponent of the Indian knowledge tradition, former president and 'Bharat Ratna' Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, humble tribute," Adityanath said.

He further congratulated teachers who illuminate the future of the nation "with the light of knowledge, values and character".

Teachers' Day in India is observed to mark the birth anniversary of the former president of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Remembering the educationist, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in a post on X in Hindi, said, "He viewed education not merely as a means of acquiring knowledge, but as the foundation for personality development and nation-building. His scholarly life and dedication to education will forever guide society."

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also took to X to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Radhakrishnan. "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen and people of the state on 'Teachers' Day'," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.